Summit Christian wreslters place ninth in 40-team Battle of Lexington tournament

The Summit Christian Academy wrestling team took ninth place in the 40-team Battle of Lexington Christmas Tournament last Friday and Saturday in Lexington.

SCA scored 191.5 points for its highest finish ever in the tournament, and the Eagles had their first individual champion in Brett Campbell. Campbell, a junior, won five matches by pin on his way to the 195-pound division final, where he won a 3-1 decision over Adrean Fisher of Lawson the No. 1 ranked 195-pounder in Class 1. Campbell is undefeated in 16 matches this season.

Caden Robinson won three matches by pin for SCA at 285 pounds and placed third when Michael McLey of Gallatin had to forfeit due to an injury in the third-place match. Freshman Braeden Campbell won three matches and placed fourth at 152 pounds, losing a 13-3 major decision against Mason Hoagland of Knob Noster in the third-place match.

The Eagles also had Tyler Evers win three matches and place fifth at 182 pounds. Evers pinned Hunter Teeter of Marceline in the fifth-place match.

Buffalo won the tournament with 432 points, followed by Marceline with 421 and Lawson with 419.

SCA also competed in three duals last week, beating O’Hara 39-19 before losing to Lexington 39-20 and Knob Noster 45-30.