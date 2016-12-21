Jaguars’ pressure too much for West girls

Jeff Hardin didn’t have to think long or hard to figure out what went wrong for the Lee’s Summit West girls basketball team Monday night. The reasons were plain to see from the first quarter on.

“Turnovers and missed layups,” West’s coach said after the Titans fell to Blue Springs South 58-43 Monday night in a Suburban Gold Conference game at Blue Springs. “That was the story of the game.”

Blue Springs South’s trapping, high-pressure defense forced 27 turnovers from the Titans, who never led after the game’s opening minutes. And when the Titans managed to break that pressure, the result was often a missed layup. Hardin said he counted 10 of them.

“If we don’t miss layups and we don’t turn over the ball, honestly, we do either one of them and we get out of here with the win,” Hardin said.

The Titans thought they caught a break when Naia Taui, the Jaguars 6-foot-1 forward and leading scorer, was ill and unable to play. But even without Taui, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds when the Jaguars downed Lee’s Summit last Thursday, Blue Springs South can still thrive with its pressure and deadly outside shooting.

It proved a potent combination in the first quarter, when guard Tiffany Davenport hit three three-pointers as the Jaguars leapt out to a 16-9 lead. Davenport, who led all scorers with 20 points, and fellow guard Myranda Abarca also fueled the pressure that resulted in nine turnovers in the first quarter alone.

By the end of the first quarter, Blue Springs South had five threes from three different players and a 19-11 lead.

“They just ate us up with pressure,” Hardin said. “We practiced against it, we brought in guys to play against us to try to simulate the pressure. We handled it pretty well in practice yesterday, but we couldn’t get by (Abarca) and (Davenport).”

Blue Springs South had a 10-point lead early in the second quarter before the Titans cut it to five on a Daphne Plummer three-pointer and a Sydney Brooks free throw, but then then Blue Springs South’s pressure took its toll again. The Jaguars reeled off the next six points, the last four on backcourt-steal layups by Zoie Reynolds, and the Jaguars were back up 33-23 and on their way to a 33-23 halftime lead.

West also pulled back within five during the third quarter, when Makayla Kelby scored seven of her 10 points. But the Titans missed two layup opportunities, and the Jaguars kept up the pressure, and the Titans were back down 53-40 going into the fourth quarter.

“Missed, layups, turnovers, that was it,” Hardin said. “I feel like we can play with them if we do those things.”

Plummer, who made three three-pointers, also finished with 10 points for the Titans, who fell to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference. West closed out the 2016 portion of its schedule Tuesday with a game at Blue Valley Northwest.

TIGERS WIN: Lee’s Summit led by 20 points at halftime and rolled to a 64-53 conference victory at Blue Springs. Jasmine Palmer led the Tigers with 17 points while Randi Johnson and Claire Burch each scored 11.

BRONCOS ROLL: Aiyana Johnson scored 16 points and Aaliyah Johnson had 15 as Lee’s Summit North routed Raymore-Peculiar 65-12 in a home conference game. Anija Frazier added 12 points for the 8-0 Broncos, who led 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-1 at the half.