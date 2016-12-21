3 decades of love and kindness

Cops swarmed to Walmart Friday, but it wasn’t to arrest anyone or even patrol the store. It was part of a longtime mission to help children and their families enjoy Christmas.

Dec. 16 was the 30th year for Shop-with-a-Cop, sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Officers gathered with children they’d met over the year or others suggested by school officials whose families were at risk of not having gifts because of hardships.

Detective Michael Reese said 23 children took part in the event. Each was given $300 in gift cards. They were each assigned an officer or two who helped them cruise the aisles of the store, choosing presents for themselves, brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers.

He said the program is financed by businesses and residents who contribute the funds for the gift cards, and by Walmart, which provides support at the store.

More than 30 officers vounteered to help with the event at Walmart and at police headquarters, where the children finished with a wrapping party and pizza, Reese said.

“It was awesome,” said Ramiyah Alvarez, 12, who added she got something for everyone in her family. Among items she bought were a drone, a doll, and chocolate cookies.

Jason Dalabeach, 10, who is in a foster family, said he bought a Batman utility belt, shirts for his brothers, a watch for his father and jewelry for his mother.

“It was fun buying for them,” Jason said.