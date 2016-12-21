Eight inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Eight students from the Lee’s Summit and Lone Jack school districts have been inducted into the 2016-17 class of the National Technical Honor Society at Cass Career Center.

The Lee’s Summit inductees and their area of study:

Tyler Allison, agriculture; Triston Gilbert, agriculture; Mackenzie Grist, agriculture; Joshua Sanchez, fire science; Kayla Saunders, agriculture; Andrew White, agriculture, and Claire Wood, agriculture.

The Lone Jack inductee is Zane Brown, who is studying construction at the career center, which serves a number of school districts in the area. The center is operated by the Harrisonville School District.