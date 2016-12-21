District posts its 5-year plan

December 21, 2016 

The Lee’s Summit School District’s five-year strategic plan is now available on the district’s website.

Find it at http://www.lsr7.org/district/csip-destination-2021/. Those who go there can choose between a plan overview and the version with all the details.

The Destination 2021 plan was developed last spring and approved in August by the school board. A team of about 55 citizens and district staff members worked together to develop the plan, while 70 others provided input through focus groups.

The plan focuses on five areas: governance; student performance; highly qualified staff; facilities, support and instructional resources; and parent and community involvement. Destination 2021’s major emphasis continues to be on instruction, learning and student success.

The plan’s components are placed on a timeline and reviewed annually by the community and staff team, the superintendent’s leadership team and the Board of Education. The plan can be updated to reflect changes in areas such as educational technology.

This is the district’s sixth five-year strategic plan. Citizens and staff members also developed plans in 1990, 1995, 2001, 2006 and 2011. Destination 2021 covers 2016 through 2021.

