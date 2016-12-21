Team serves battered women

Members of the Summit Christian Academy varsity volleyball team know the court isn’t the only place where they can serve well.
In October, the team collected items for Giving Hope & Help, a non-profit that collects feminine products for local women’s shelters. The team boxed and sorted the items on Dec. 10, so that Giving Hope & Help could then distribute the items to shelters throughout the Kansas City area.
Jessica McClellan founded Giving Hope & Help three years ago to help women in multiple arenas. One area is the year-round collection and distribution of feminine products for women escaping domestic violence. Studies show that sanitary napkins and tampons are the two least donated items to any women’s shelter.