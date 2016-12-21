Holiday performance for singers

Una Voce, the Lee’s Summit West High School Chamber Choir, performed for about 30 retired teachers and school personnel at the December meeting of the Jacomo Chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

The students sang a number of holiday songs. Also on the program was “Pure Imagination,” which the students performed as a tribute to the late Gene Wilder, of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” fame.

After performing, the students introduced themselves, visited with the retired staff members and were treated to cookies and punch.