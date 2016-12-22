The Carlyle senior community wins honor for third straight year

The Carlyle, a Holiday Retirement community in Lee’s Summit, has been recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com as part of the “Best of 2017 Awards.”

The Carlyle was honored for receiving consistently high ratings from residents and their families last year. To qualify, senior communities in the United States or Canada must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received three or more new reviews in 2016.

“This award is not something that just happens; it is a direct result of the Holiday Retirement team at The Carlyle and the associates’ hard work and compassion for our residents,” Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement, said in a news release.

The Carlyle is at 1098 N.E. Independence Ave. This is the third year in a row that The Carlyle has earned a Best of Award from SeniorAdvisor.com.