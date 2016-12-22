Post Office project, Part III

While housing plans in downtown Lee’s Summit came and went, came and went, entrepreneur Ben Rao waited patiently.

As someone intimately knowledgeable on real estate, office needs and downtown Lee’s Summit, Rao – owner of Community Buying Group – put into action a plan that has been long in the making: co-working and entrepreneurial space.

“When I found out the second deal had fallen apart – and had heard rumors about perhaps a buyer taking it and doing something that might not be great for our community – I thought, maybe we don’t have to wait to bring this idea,” Rao said of pitching his co-working environment concept.

“Sometimes things just align – I have 10-plus years of real estate rehabbing and re-investing experience.”

Rao has an accepted contract from the United States Postal Service to purchase the post office, a deal that should close in January.

Rao jumped on the property after at least two multi-family housing concepts disintegrated at the property that once housed the downtown post office at 210 SW Market and 211 SW Jefferson streets.

Apparently, once developers crunched the numbers and included a costly parking garage (which the city could not or would not front the entire cost of) it just didn’t make financial sense for the firms looking to build there.

Rao has proposed a 12,000-square-foot space that can accommodate private offices (20), team offices, four meeting rooms for events and programming, 2,000-square-feet each of meeting space and flexible space, commons area and potentially a coffee shop and deli. He said he would love to have 80 companies in the space. His own company, CBG, would relocate there as well.

“We’re building a building for companies in this area to place their world headquarters,” he said.

Rao said he plans to keep the current post office building, make upgrades, add beautification aspects and keep the loading dock that faces Jefferson, which could transform into an outside space for meetings and co-work opportunities.

He also wants to load up the roof with solar panels, add LED lighting and install an electric car charging station, as well as bring gigabit internet to downtown Lee’s Summit, which could attract more tech companies.

The project fulfills one dire need of not only downtown but Lee’s Summit in general – newer, fresher, office space with a nod to the spirit of the entrepreneur.

The burning question: is this the best and highest use of this prime property in our central business district?

Housing isn’t going to magically appear in downtown without the right mix of a development plan, funding for a garage and available location all working in tandem.

While we continue to beat our collective heads against the wall regarding downtown housing, projects from as near as just over 50 Highway, west to View High and north to Chipman are either announcing new multi-family units or putting shovels in the ground to build them.

Rao may have an answer: phases 2 and 3 of his project include multi-family plans for the north end of that block with redevelopment of some buildings on Second Street.

Rao’s development plan passed its preliminary stage Dec. 8 with a 5-1 vote. District 1’s Rob Binney was the dissenting vote, saying his heart says yes, but his banking-brain is leaning no.

“I’m reluctant to support it. I don’t think this gets us there in terms of what we’re looking for in the area,” said Binney, adding that he recognizes and hopes the entrepreneurial spirit proves him wrong.

Downtown Main Street Executive Director Donnie Rodgers and board president Lynn Hinkle – whose group sent a letter of support for the project (as did the Lee’s Summit Chamber) – both say if the entire vision is realized, it would be considered highest and best use of that land.

“Housing is a priority, continues to be a priority, in downtown Lee’s Summit,” Rodgers said. “We’ll be helping by raising awareness of this project, connecting the business community to it.”

Housing and density downtown should absolutely continue to be the top city/EDC/Main Street priority. Even if it takes the city paying for the lion’s share, if not all, costs of a new parking structure.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.