Lee’s Summit firm creates logo/brand for statewide Main Street group

A new logo and branding concept for the Missouri Main Street Connection has its origins in Lee’s Summit.

The branding and logo, unveiled at the group’s most recent quarterly workshop in Chillicothe, resulted from a collaboration involving Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, the Lee’s Summit-based Fossil Forge design firm and Missouri Main Street Connection.

As a follow-up to its 10th anniversary year, the statewide group asked the executive directors of its Main Street communities to seek out local design and marketing firms that would submit logo and branding proposals for consideration as the new image of Missouri Main Street Connection.

The group asked that the new logo and brand showcase the spirit of Main Street in Missouri. As a reward, Missouri Main Street Connection provided a $5,000 reward that would be given to the winning firm, to then be donated to the Main Street community where that firm is located.

A committee created by Missouri Main Street Connection selected a design from more than 10 submissions, and the winner was one submitted by Fossil Forge on behalf of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street. Fossil Forge donated its time to help create the new brand.

“We set out to create a fresh logo that represented the physical and human connection of the Missouri Main Street program and its communities,” said Dave Eames, owner of Fossil Forge and a member of the Board of Directors for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street. “We were considerate of the current logo, thinking about how we might use existing elements in a new way.”

“Housed inside the outline of Missouri, the grid represents the roads, connections and intersections of our main streets and town squares. The colorful blocks between the lines are the prairies, forests, farms and rural patches of our state. The pattern of bricks and stone crisscross the logo, which are key building blocks to our modern and historic towns and cities.”

Missouri Main Street Connection will begin using the new branding in 2017.