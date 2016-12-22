please santa
my grandma
in the village
wants a
gun
this year
says
every
neighbor
has one
besides
dad is
taking
her to
the game
on sunday
big sister
warns
that fans
wearing
horse
logoed
jackets
will be
high
since they
can buy
a fight
is promised
if anyone
tries
to keep
our family
from greeting
others
with
merry
christmas
followed by
chiefs chop
we are loyal
except to
the tribes
around
standing
rock
best friend
of mine
reports
old story
circulating
about
a couple
long ago
on the road
no room
so their
baby boy
is born
out back
visited by
a few
night shift
workers
and star
trek
gazers
soon they
become
on the run
refugees
trying
to escape
a very
scary
victory
enforcer
thats
exciting
i reply
make a
captivating
video game
what
happens
next
my friend
continues
takes
thirty years
to capture
execute
him
his birth
still
celebrated
sounds
dangerous
to me
yea
grandpa
used to
tell us
the guy
helped
a lot
of people
nobody
cared about
that always
costs more
than arguing
over slogans
remember
children
it is good
to have
a party
long as
you invite
the right
folks
of course
we spend
it all
eventually
to life
merry merry
god is great
and god
is one
mercy
peace
when it
is done
h.