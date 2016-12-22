Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistDecember 22, 2016 

please santa

my grandma

in the village

wants a

gun

this year

says

every

neighbor

has one

besides

dad is

taking

her to

the game

on sunday

big sister

warns

that fans

wearing

horse

logoed

jackets

will be

high

since they

can buy

a fight

is promised

if anyone

tries

to keep

our family

from greeting

others

with

merry

christmas

followed by

chiefs chop

we are loyal

except to

the tribes

around

standing

rock

best friend

of mine

reports

old story

circulating

about

a couple

long ago

on the road

no room

so their

baby boy

is born

out back

visited by

a few

night shift

workers

and star

trek

gazers

soon they

become

on the run

refugees

trying

to escape

a very

scary

victory

enforcer

thats

exciting

i reply

make a

captivating

video game

what

happens

next

my friend

continues

takes

thirty years

to capture

execute

him

his birth

still

celebrated

sounds

dangerous

to me

yea

grandpa

used to

tell us

the guy

helped

a lot

of people

nobody

cared about

that always

costs more

than arguing

over slogans

remember

children

it is good

to have

a party

long as

you invite

the right

folks

of course

we spend

it all

eventually

to life

merry merry

god is great

and god

is one

mercy

peace

when it

is done

h.

