Broncos pummel Panthers from behind the arc

Mike Hilbert has come to the conclusion that this Lee’s Summit North team’s strong suit isn’t going to be defense. It’s a tough admission for any coach to make.

So Hilbert decided these Broncos will have to find another path to success: popping threes and putting up plenty of points.

And North can do both as the Broncos showed in Tuesday’s 85-70 victory over Raymore-Peculiar at the Broncos Fieldhouse. The Broncos put up 39 three-pointers, made 14 and topped 80 points for the third time in seven games this season.

“It’s the craziest darned thing,” Hilbert said. “For whatever reason, they’re better at shooting the ball than defending the ball, so let’s shoot.”

Hilbert has given everybody has the green light to shoot from behind the arc, and all but three of the 10 Broncos who rotated in and out of the game Tuesday lofted a long-range shot. Five of them made three-pointers, but none did so as frequently or spectacularly as sophomore Javaunte Hawkins, who came off the bench to go eight for 14 from three-point range and score 26 points.

“We’ve got six or seven guys that can knock it down, but Javaunte has been leading the way this year,” Hilbert said. “Once he gets on a roll, it’s kind of hard to get him slowed down.”

Hawkins, whose eight treys broke the school record of seven he set in a loss to Lawrence (Kan.) High Dec. 6 in the Blue Valley tournament, got on a roll in the fourth quarter when he knocked down five of seven three-pointers. Three of them were NBA-range bombs and all of them proved important.

Hawkins’ hot hand helped turn a 54-45 North lead at the start of the quarter into a 72-51 advantage midway through the period. The Broncos would need those points after Ray-Pec’s Wesley McCullough also caught fire behind the arc. McCullough, a 6-foot-7 junior who scored 25 points, hit three of his four three-pointers in the final period and helped the Panthers almost pull back within single digits.

“For a while there, I thought we were trading threes back and forth,” Hilbert said.

North never trailed after starting the game with a 12-2 run, but Ray-Pec managed to cut that lead to 19-15 by the end of the first quarter and hung around for most of the second and third. The Panthers though struggled to shoot the ball early, going three for 13 from the field in the second quarter, and couldn’t match the Broncos’ firepower. Emil Spriggs scored 15 points for North and made two three-pointers, Logan Jenkins finished with 12 points and also made two treys and Hayden Bradford and Taylor Aeilts also made threes.

North, 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Suburban Gold Conference play, will take a break for the holidays and resume play Jan. 6 at home against Park Hill. Hilbert will surely have the Broncos working on their defense over that time, but their game plan isn’t going to change.

“This is exactly the way we’ve played six out of seven games,” Hilbert said. “And it’s the way I think we’re going to have to play come January and February. Hopefully the fans like it and it’s entertaining.”