Blue Springs batters Bronco wrestlers

A young wrestling team like Lee’s Summit North is bound to have some bad days on the mat. Tuesday night was one of those for the Broncos.

In a Suburban Gold Conference dual at home against Blue Springs, North lost seven matches by pin and picked up only two victories in a 62-12 loss. As one-sided as it was, North coach Mick Cronk still thought the outcome had more to do with North’s inexperience than Blue Springs’ talent.

“With as young a team as we have, I know that during various points of the season we’re going to take some lumps,” Cronk said. “But do I think the score is indicative to where our team is to where their team is? I think if we wrestled them again it would be a lot better match.”

Cronk thought Blue Springs set the tone in the first two matches, when the Wildcats’ Tyler Collins scored an 18-5 technical fall over Broncos’ freshman Hunter Ross at 113 pounds and Ali Hawk pinned freshman David Spiller at 120 pounds. From there Blue Springs won four of the next five matches with pins.

“The whole night we were wrestling in their positions and their ties and at their pace,” Cronk said. “We wrestled their match. And when we wrestle other team’s matches, this is what happens.”

Alex Glynn and Alex Noble recorded North’s two victories. Glynn, one of the Broncos’ two seniors, pinned Derek Crawford in 5 minutes, 20 seconds at 170 pounds. Noble, a freshman, pinned Eduardo Martinez in 1:52 at 106 pounds in the dual’s final match. And Cronk said freshman Triston Jones was in control against Dylan Scribner at 132 pounds when a mistake put Jones on his back.

“Alex Glynn wrestled extremely well,” Cronk said. “He was tech-falling his guy when he got the pin, so it was nice of him to pick up the pin there. Alex Noble just came out and dominated his kid, which is what I want to see. Triston Jones was dominating his match when he got caught in a pin; just a little freshman mistake.”

The loss was only the second in six duals for North this season. The Broncos’ next dual will be after the holiday break, when they take on Liberty Jan. 4 at Liberty.

“Our whole deal is about trying to get better and that way in February we’re wrestling our best,” Cronk said. “Obviously, tonight was not our best.”