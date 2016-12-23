Titans have No. 1 seed in William Jewell tournament

December 23, 2016 

Lee’s Summit West will be one of three No. 1-seeded teams in next week’s William Jewell Holiday Basketball Classic.

West, 5-0 after winning at Blue Springs South 71-44 Tuesday night, has the top seed in the Nelson Division of the 37th annual tournament. The Titans will play Smithville at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the first round. The Titans won the Nelson Division last year, beating Blue Spring South 70-55 in the final.

Park Hill South is seeded second in the Nelson Division and will play Lincoln Prep. No. 3 seed Blue Springs plays Kearney and No. 4 Rockhurst meets Oak Park.

Lee’s Summit is unseeded in the Cardinal Division and will open against No. 4 seed North Kansas City at 9 p.m. Dec. 28. The Tigers are 2-4 after losing to Blue Springs 60-54 Tuesday. Lee’s Summit won the Patterson Division last year with a 73-50 victory over Park Hill in the final.

Liberty has the No. 1 seed in the Cardinal Division and meets William Chrisman in the first round. No. 2 seed Grandview takes on Truman and No. 3 seed meets Raymore-Peculiar in the other first-round games.

In the Patterson Division, Park Hill is seeded No. 1 and plays Kansas City East. No. 2 seed Raytown plays Winnetonka, No. 3 seed Blue Springs South plays Fort Osage and No. 4 seed Liberty North plays Center.

The tournament runs from Dec. 27-30 at the Mabee Center on the William Jewell Campus. The championship game in each division will take place Dec. 30.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service