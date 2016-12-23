Titans have No. 1 seed in William Jewell tournament

Lee’s Summit West will be one of three No. 1-seeded teams in next week’s William Jewell Holiday Basketball Classic.

West, 5-0 after winning at Blue Springs South 71-44 Tuesday night, has the top seed in the Nelson Division of the 37th annual tournament. The Titans will play Smithville at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the first round. The Titans won the Nelson Division last year, beating Blue Spring South 70-55 in the final.

Park Hill South is seeded second in the Nelson Division and will play Lincoln Prep. No. 3 seed Blue Springs plays Kearney and No. 4 Rockhurst meets Oak Park.

Lee’s Summit is unseeded in the Cardinal Division and will open against No. 4 seed North Kansas City at 9 p.m. Dec. 28. The Tigers are 2-4 after losing to Blue Springs 60-54 Tuesday. Lee’s Summit won the Patterson Division last year with a 73-50 victory over Park Hill in the final.

Liberty has the No. 1 seed in the Cardinal Division and meets William Chrisman in the first round. No. 2 seed Grandview takes on Truman and No. 3 seed meets Raymore-Peculiar in the other first-round games.

In the Patterson Division, Park Hill is seeded No. 1 and plays Kansas City East. No. 2 seed Raytown plays Winnetonka, No. 3 seed Blue Springs South plays Fort Osage and No. 4 seed Liberty North plays Center.

The tournament runs from Dec. 27-30 at the Mabee Center on the William Jewell Campus. The championship game in each division will take place Dec. 30.