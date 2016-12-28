2016 brought many memorable moments to Lee’s Summit sports

OK, so 2016 hasn’t been the most enjoyable of years, not with the toxic political discourse, a plethora of beloved celebrity deaths and the absence of the Royals from the World Series.

But there were some moments that made 2016 enjoyable, especially when it came to Lee’s Summit sports. The city’s high school teams once again brought home state championships or played for state titles. Exciting new faces emerged, and some familiar faces called it a career.

Here is a rundown of the top stories from Lee’s Summit sports during 2016. We don’t claim it’s a complete list, but we’d like to think we’ve hit most of the highlights.

Tiger basketball’s perfect ride to state

Lee’s Summit’s boys basketball team entered the 2015-16 season feeling it had something to prove after getting stunned in the Class 5 sectionals the season before. So the Tigers started off with plenty of motivation and plenty of talented seniors.

For most of the season, it proved to be an unbeatable combination.

Lee’s Summit finished the regular season 25-0 and Suburban Gold Conference champions. The Tigers stood 29-0 after winning a third-straight district title and clinching their first state-tournament berth since 1988 with a 63-44 victory over Liberty North in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

The Tigers’ run came to an end at Mizzou Arena with an 85-81 loss to Springfield Kickapoo in the semifinals. Kickapoo jumped out to an 18-point lead on the Tigers, who couldn’t close the gap despite a furious second-half rally. Lee’s Summit came up short on another second-half rally in the consolation game and fell to St. Louis University High 70-67.

The two losses brought an unfitting end to the careers of seniors Blake Spellman, Nick Larkin, Oliver Edwards, Isaiah Sears and Marquan Wilson, who helped lead the Tigers to three district titles and two league crowns along with the final four appearance.

Spellman, who now plays for Division-I Northern Kentucky, was also selected as co-winner of the DiRenna Award, which goes to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area.

“You hate to have your season end on a couple of losses, but I’m very proud of what they accomplished this year,” Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said. “When you look back at the totality of the season, it was a great year and a great run.”

Titans baseball makes state

Lee’s Summit West hadn’t been to the state baseball tournament since 2006, and the Titans came close to extending that streak.

West trailed Staley 2-1 in the sixth inning in a Class 5 state quarterfinal in Warrensburg after struggling to get baserunners against the Falcons. But a Cole Dunham single and a Staley throwing error brought home two runs, and the Titans reached the state tournament with a 3-2 victory.

West didn’t have the same luck against Francis Howell in the state semifinals, falling to the eventual state champions 6-1 at CarShield Field in suburban St. Louis. The Titans bounced back the next day for a wild 9-8 victory over Lindbergh in the consolation game. West built a 9-0 lead by the fourth inning, but Lindbergh stormed back and had the tying runner at the plate in the seventh.

That brought an exciting close to a 24-11 season for a Titans team that featured 10 seniors, all of whom received college baseball scholarships.

“It was really fun,” West senior Jacob Katzfey said. “It was a great ride and we’re all very excited to see what the future holds for us.”

A first for Titans softball

Lee’s Summit West had never won a district softball title before, let alone play in a state tournament. The Titans crossed both those off their list, and then some, last season.

West won its first district championship by beating Belton 3-2 in the Class 4 District 13 final at Grandview. Next came the Titans’ first sectional victory, a 4-3 eight-inning thriller at Blue Springs, and their first quarterfinal victory, a 15-1 drubbing of Liberty North that sent them to the Class 4 state tournament in Springfield.

West finished third at state after getting no-hit and throwing a no-hitter on the same day. Troy Buchanan’s Kiersten Nixon held the Titans hitless in an intense semifinal, which the Titans lost 1-0 on an unearned run in the fifth inning. West pitcher Jordan Weber, who lost despite allowing only four hits while striking out 12, came back in the third-place game to hold Washington hitless for a 2-0 victory.

In 14 innings, Weber, a sophomore, totaled four hits, four walks, one unearned run and 21 strikeouts for the 25-8 Titans.

Tiger girls take third in soccer

In two previous trips to the girls state soccer tournament, Lee’s Summit had never won a match. Their last appearance ended with a disappointing 4-1 loss to St. Joseph’s Academy in the 2015 Class 4 consolation game.

One year later, the Tigers were determined not to suffer the same fate.

Lee’s Summit finished its repeat trip to the Class 4 state tournament in third place after beating Cor Jesu of St. Louis 4-1 in the consolation match at Swope Soccer Village. Still smarting from a tough 2-1 loss to St. Joseph’s in the semifinals the day before, Lee’s Summit got off to a slow start before burying Cor Jesu with three second-half goals.

“We’ve never finished higher than fourth in the program’s history and we had an opportunity to do that,” Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said. “I challenged them. I said, ‘Go make history today.’”

Changing of the guard at West

From the time it opened in 2004, Lee’s Summit West had had only one football coach, wrestling coach and athletic director.

That all changed in 2016.

Royce Boehm, who led the Titans to three state football titles over 12 seasons, announced his retirement, as did wrestling coach Ethan Hauck and athletic director Debbie Katzfey. Katzfey not only hired Boehm and Hauck, she started West’s entire athletic department from scratch.

West didn’t have to look far to replace Katzfey, who is now athletic director at Shawnee Mission East in Kansas. Jereme Hubbard got the job, and he’s also been a West since the school opened. The football coach he hired was also a familiar face: Vinny Careswell had been the Titans’ defensive coordinator since 2004.

Adam West was selected to replace Hauck, and the Titans also had a new volleyball coach in Jennifer Morgan.

“I hit the ground running,” Hubbard said. “Truly, I was excited. We’re all coming in together. It’s going to be a whole new type of atmosphere working with three new coaches in the building.”

Eagles football soars higher

In 2015 Summit Christian Academy’s football program recorded its first winning season, its first conference title and its first playoff victory. The Eagles repeated all those firsts last fall and added two more:

First district title and first state quarterfinal appearance.

After losing its season opener, SCA reeled off 11 straight victories, the last one a 41-20 over Butler in the Class 2 District 7 championship game at SCA. The Eagles won that game with the same formula that worked for them all season – a balanced, high-scoring offense led by senior quarterback Sam Huckabee that averaged nearly 48 points a game.

SCA couldn’t get its offense going against a deep and physical Lawson team in the Class 2 quarterfinal and the Eagles’ season ended with a 35-19 loss at Lawson. But the Eagles still finished with an 11-2 record for the most wins in the program’s five-year history.

Titan girls rule the track

Lee’s Summit West girls track coach Jesse Griffin makes sure he has the right athletes in the right places to score maximum team points. At last spring’s Class 5 girls state meet, he had all the pieces in place for a state championship.

West ran away with the team title in Jefferson City, its 96 points 20 more than runner-up Hazelwood Central.

The Titans won seven events, including a double-winner in Makayla Kelby, who broke Class 5 records in winning the discus and shot put. Nicole Kallenberger repeated as champion in the pole vault and the Titans also got gold medals from Jessica Haney in the high jump, Erin Sermons in the 400-meter run, Kyra Atkins in the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay team.

SCA’s spring fling

On May 25, Summit Christian Academy had two teams qualify for state tournaments. It was that kind of spring for the Eagles.

After the baseball team punched its ticket to the Class 3 final four with a 7-3 quarterfinal victory over Lexington, the Eagles’ girls soccer team did the same with a 2-1 victory over Barstow in a Class 1 quarterfinal. And many of the Eagles’ baseball players were on hand for the celebration after Kassi Ginther’s penalty kick in the second half assured the Eagles of their first trip to state.

SCA’s baseball team went on to take second, falling to Mountain Grove 4-1 in the final. The Eagles’ soccer team, after falling to Trinity Catholic 3-2 in the semifinals, routed Father Tolton Catholic 9-0 in the consolation game.

And let’s not forget SCA’s girls track team. SCA’s girls took second place in the Class 2 state meet, led by junior Carlie Queen’s third-consecutive Class 2 high jump title.

Titans take second in girls tennis

Lee’s Summit West traveled a familiar path to the finals of the Class 2 state girls team tennis tournament. From the sectionals on, every team the Titans faced was one they’d battled before.

That path ended with two-time defending champion Columbia Rock Bridge, and Rock Bridge made it three in a row with a 5-0 victory over the Titans in Springfield. That brought an end to a season that saw West go 18-5, win the Suburban Gold Conference and its first district title since 2010 and make its first-evert trip to state.

“It’s been a blast,” West tennis coach Todd Wilson said. “To see the girls come together late in the year and play their best tennis when it mattered, that’s what you hope for and they did that very well.”

Gold-medal swimmers

After coming within .01 of a second from a gold medal last year, Lee’s Summit senior Sam Drew was bound and determined not to leave the state swim meet without one this year. And he didn’t. Drew won the 100-yard breaststroke, the same race he came so close to winning last year, by a full second over Tiger teammate Andy Huffman at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Lee’s Summit North junior Liam Bresette defended his title in the 500 freestyle, shattering a 14-year-old state record with a time of 4:24.68. Bresette also placed second in the 200 individual medley, with Drew finishing behind him in third.

Titan wrestling titlist

D.J. Brasfield-Thogerson of Lee’s Summit West capped his senior season by winning the 160-pound division in the Class 5 state wrestling tournament. Brasfield-Thogerson, a three-time state qualifier, pinned Austin Keller of Holt in the final.

Brasfield-Thogerson, who finished with a 157-34 career record, was the third state titlist in the Titans’ history and the first since Austin Eveler won the Class 4 132 title in 2014.