Lee’s Summit students to play at Kauffman Center

Tickets to the "Concert from the Summit" will be priced at $10, $15, and $20 and will be available starting January 12, 2017 at www.kauffmancenter.org.

On March 12, at 2:30 afternoon Lee’s Summit West High School and at 6:30 p.m. Lee’s Summit North High Schools orchestra, bands and choirs will perform at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.

Lee’s Summit schools and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts are planning a world-class experience for high-school music students.

The orchestras, bands and choirs from Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools will perform at the center to allow students and their parents a chance hear and feel the music in a concert hall known nationally for its superb acoustics.

The long-term plan is to include Lee’s Summit High School, as well. However, those students won’t participate this year because they’re taking a trip abroad to perform at London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.

Kirt Mosier, director of orchestras at Lee’s Summit West High School, said the Kauffman concerts and trips to similar venues take musical performances to a higher level for performers and conductors.

The auditoriums of high school centers are built to look nice, but for financial reasons, they can’t compare with the engineering science behind great concert halls, Mosier said, citing as an example some of the walls at Carnegie Hall, which are 5 1/2 feet thick.

Acoustics are an overriding design necessity for venues like the Kauffman Center.

“Acoustically, the sound on stage is very clear,” Mosier said. “I can hear so many more things.”

For an audience, he said, both the perfect and the off notes stand out.

Both schools also are going to the WorldStrides Festival Gold in Chicago, where they’ll perform, compete and take part in music clinics. Schools must be invited to go to that event, Mosier said.

At that concert, both schools will combine orchestras, bands and choirs to compete, with about 400 students involved.

“We don’t want there to be any infighting, with one school being the winner and the (other the) loser,” Mosier said.

But many of the Lee’s Summit students don’t get to go on the biannual special trips, because of the expense of travel and lodging.

Hence, the need for a local concert in a premiere venue, where travel and lodging costs won’t exclude anyone.

Mosier said that by having a common event at Kauffman, the school music departments and parents clubs can cooperate.

“Our goal is to make it a community event,” he said. There are separate performances at Kauffman for individual schools because combined, the orchestra or bands would be too large for the stage.

Mosier said the idea came from a parent, Keith Asel, who dove in to make it reality.

“Asel is flat-out amazing,” Mosier said. “Once in a career or a decade you’ll have a parent who can do that for you.”

Asel happens to be on an advisory board for the Kauffman Center and has a daughter in Lee’s Summit schools music programs.

While there are fundraising opportunities, like trash bag sales, as many as half still can’t afford to go.

“It’s expensive, and I thought, ‘What about those kids who don’t get to go?’” Asel said. It occurred to him that a local concert at Kauffman could let them experience a world-class venue.

Kaufmann officials have agreed to make the concert hall available at a reduced cost, and businesses have been generous to underwrite that cost.

Asel said that way the ticket sales, which start in January, can become a fund raiser for the music programs.

This is Kaufmann’s first attempt at this, Asel said, and if it works well, it could be extended to other school districts in the area.

Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said the center works to develop opportunities for youth through its Open Doors program.

“Working with the Lee’s Summit schools has provided another way for the center to connect young performing artists with a world-class performing arts center in our own community,” Shofer said.

He said encouraging young artists to perform at the Kauffman Center unleashes the potential to motivate youth to explore more opportunities in the arts.

Kauffman’s program also helped more than 210,000 youth attend student matinees at the Center since 2011, with subsidies to schools for transportation. The majority of concerts were provided by the Kansas City Symphony.

It has provided free or discounted tickets to 1,534 youth and family members served by non-profits in the community. And in an annual Future Stages Festival, supported by more than 25 non-profit organizations, it has put more than 500 young performing artists from the Kansas City metro area on stage.

Asel said he’s hoping for a large crowd at the performances.

“When they walk in and the theater is full, they’ll get the ‘Wow’ factor.”