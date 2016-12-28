District grooms future leaders

Nineteen Lee’s Summit R-7 staff members are participating this year in the school district’s Leadership Academy, an internship program designed to develop leaders currently working within the district.

Through the Leadership Academy, participants meet monthly to prepare for future administrative positions while also learning how to better serve as mentors and leaders in their current jobs.

Jeff Miller, associate superintendent for human resources, initiated the program, which began in 2013. This is the third group of educators to go through the academy.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the success we’re having in putting our energies into growing our current staff as future administrators,” Miller said.

“The employees completing this program have an appreciation and understanding of school leadership. The Leadership Academy also helps us retain qualified employees who are able to fill administrative roles as they become open.”

Andrew Hookie, a teacher at Sunset Valley Elementary, appreciates the real-world learning opportunities, focusing on leadership in practice.

“This has been a truly rewarding experience,” Hookie said. “Each class topic is uniquely different in how it relates to the variety of things a building leader will face.”

Heather Hamilton, a teacher at Great Beginnings Early Education Center, said she applied for the program to expand her leadership skills and help her achieve her career “so that one day I can be an educational leader who can instill in teachers the passion for continuous learning, ultimately impacting students and families, in a positive way.

“I feel that the Leadership Academy has provided these opportunities, by allowing me to shadow administrators, and through conversations and dialogue, with my colleagues, during the Leadership Academy sessions.”

Besides Hamilton and Hookie, participants this year are Nancy Bartlett, Ashley Barton, Tori Barton, Becky Bien, Beth Bock, Kendra Burke, Mary Fleming, Matthew Hague, Kim Hartman, Julie James, Evonne Medrano, Nicole Nowlin, Brian Ray, Rachel Smith, Lindi Todd, Kelli Trask and Brianna Wessley.

They include elementary, middle-school and high-school teachers; counselors; and instructional technology and curriculum specialists.

Within the year-long program, employees participate in nine monthly sessions focusing on topics such as school culture and instructional program; learning environment; collaboration with faculty and the community; and integrity, fairness and ethics in learning.

The sessions feature several guest experts who share information from various areas of the school district. In addition, participants must complete a group project and three administrative job shadows, attend several Board of Education and other administrative district meetings and maintain a Leadership Academy portfolio.

The program also includes several textbooks and other resources.