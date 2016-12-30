Beer snobs rejoicing in downtown

Many of us didn’t grow up with craft beers.

For generations, a cold, mass-produced beer in a can with a pull-off tab that you could slice your hand open with was the norm.

Then, at least in these parts, Boulevard Brewing was born. And the era of craft beers slowly trickled in to Kansas City and, eventually, Lee’s Summit.

And what started as expanded beer selections at the old Strother’s or rare and fun micro-brews at the iconic Do Drop Inn has transformed into downtown Lee’s Summit becoming a dominant pub force for the expansion of craft beers from seemingly every corner of the United States.

Still, with all that expansion, no one in downtown had yet tackled the art of selling their own brew – until now.

Fringe Beerworks, 224 SE Douglas St., is the first of its kind to open in downtown Lee’s Summit, although they are still on the waiting list for a federal brewer’s permit, which owners Mark Myers and Eddie Pease say is still 30 to 40 days away.

In the meantime, Fringe has opened in the location of the former Grains & Taps and has added to the mountain of tap, bottle and can selections that appeal to the beer snob and craft-brewing fan in many that roam downtown Lee’s Summit.

Myers comes by the beer biz honestly; he’s an organic chemistry major from Mizzou who spent his time in college making blackberry wine. In 1991, at age 21, he brewed his first batch of beer.

“I made what I liked to drink. Fortunately, a lot of people liked to drink it, too,” Myers said.

Pease, on the other hand, spent 20 years in the tech industry and has been brewing for three years now. The two met during a cleaning job – Myers owns Molly Maid of Eastern Jackson County – and the story began for two “beer nerds.”

Pease said he has been eying the building on Douglas for years, finally purchasing it this past fall. And the name is a nod to both men’s appreciation for magic and the spectacle of the old circus performers.

“Fringe harkens back to the old days, when the fringe circus acts were working alongside the big top,” Pease said. “We’re going to be over here on the side, just doing our thing.”

That “thing” they do most recently earned them the top beer designation at the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce’s People’s Choice Homebrew Competition at Oktoberfest with their signature Grapefruit Wheat concoction. That award-winning beer joins the duo’s Coffee Milk Stout, Black IPA and Old Style English Ale as the four core beers they will offer. They plan to have at least 10 beers on tap, eventually phasing out other craft beer selections and selling only their own brews.

Inside Fringe, brew-enthusiasts will notice a beer-garden-style set up and handmade items filling the 1,000-square-foot space.

“Everything you see in here, Mark and I built by hand,” Pease noted. “Everything will be handcrafted. And we are all about doing as much as we can locally.”

All beers will be brewed on site in their three-barrel brewing system, and Pease says he will bottle beers for sale, too.

“The brewing community is awesome,” Pease said. “Being downtown here in Lee’s Summit, this was the goal. We are thrilled to be a part of this.”

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.