Titans swamp Smithville after sluggish start

For one quarter and most of the first half, Lee’s Summit West played like a team waking up from a long holiday break.

West had a Tuesday morning game against Smithville in the 37th annual William Jewell Holiday Classic basketball tournament, and the 10:30 a.m. tipoff and a week without a game appeared to make the Titans sluggish early. But after one lethargic quarter, West woke up and rolled to a 65-31 victory in a Nelson Division first-round game at William Jewell’s Mabee Center.

This was West’s first game since winning at Blue Springs South Dec. 20, so it could be easy to see why the Titans would seem to be sleepwalking out of the gate. But West coach Michael Schieber was having none of it.

“That’s no excuse,” Schieber said. “We’ve had our practices at the time of our games. We just didn’t come out very focused and ready to play. When you play in the morning there’s not a lot of energy, but you have to bring your own energy. And I thought for a quarter we didn’t do a very good job of that.”

Smithville, 0-5, slowed the Titans even more with a zone defense in the first quarter and held a 9-6 lead with two minutes left in the period. The Titans ended the quarter with a 10-9 lead after scoring the last two baskets of the period.

“We came out and didn’t play as hard as we could,” West junior Mario Goodrich said. “I think we were just asleep the first half.”

West started to stir in the second quarter and took control of the game with a 17-3 run fueled by back-court steals from the Titans’ pressure defense. The Titans led 32-18 by halftime, but Schieber didn’t think his team truly got untracked until they buried Smithville with a 24-3 run in the third quarter.

“We weren’t real sharp defensively in the second quarter,” Schieber said. “I thought at times we were but I thought we had a really good sustained effort for that stretch in the third. That’s when I felt like we pushed ourselves to the point that we’re capable of pushing ourselves.”

Offense was never the problem for West, which shot 64 percent from the field and had four players score in double figures. Christian Bishop led the way with 15 points on seven-for-10 shooting, Goodrich had 11 points and Elijah Childs and Phillip Brooks both finished with 10 points.

What Schieber wanted to see was more intensity on defense, which he believes will lead to most of the Titans’ points this season. The Titans forced 22 turnovers and held Smithville to 35-percent shooting from the field. Treston Horton led Smithville with 12 points.

“We try to focus defensively and allow our kids to play with some freedom offensively,” Schieber said. “It’s amazing trying to get kids to understand how much easier the game gets offensively when you guard defensively. It’s just a lot easier and freer to play when you give that intense focused effort on the defensive end.”

Things didn’t get easier for West as it pursued a second-consecutive and seventh overall division title at William Jewell. The Titans played Oak Park on Thursday, and a victory there could put them in the final Friday night, most likely against Park Hill South.