Summit Christian football players receive postseason honors

Summit Christian Academy had several football players receive postseason honors after the most successful season in the program’s history.

Three Eagles – senior wide receiver Zach McConnell, senior wide receiver Brett Campbell and senior defensive lineman Caden Robinson, received all-state honors. McConnell and Campbell were selected second-team all-state, while Robinson was named to the third team.

SCA also had the most All-Crossroads Conference and All-District selections in its history. The Eagles finished last season 11-2 overall, winning the Crossroads Conference and advancing to the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

ALL-CONFERENCE

First-team offense: Sam Huckabee, Senior, Quarterback; Malek Looney, Senior, Running Back; Zach McConnell, Senior, Wide Receiver; Caden Robinson, Senior, Offensive Line; Ethan Lind, Senior, Offensive Line; Dan Clarke, Senior, Kicker.

Second-team offense: Brett Campbell, Junior, Running Back; Josiah Vigliano, Senior, Wide Receiver; Jalen Nash, Junior, Offensive Line.

Honorable-mention offense: Jon Scire, Senior, Running Back; Trenton Holloway, Junior, Offensive Line; Adam Lucht, Senior, Offensive Line.

First-team defense: Caden Robinson, Senior, Defensive Line; Jack Shoemake, Junior, Defensive Line; Jon Scire, Senior, Linebacker; Brett Campbell, Junior, Linebacker; Zach McConnell, Senior, Defensive Back; Malek Looney, Senior, Defensive Back.

Second-team defense: Dan Clarke, Senior, Defensive Line; Ethan Lind, Senior, Defensive Line; Josiah Vigliano, Senior, Defensive Back.

Honorable-mention defense: Austin Brownlee, Senior, Defensive Back; Nathan Drum, Junior, Defensive Back; Josh McConnell, Sophomore, Defensive Back.

ALL-DISTRICT

First team: Sam Huckabee, Senior, Quarterback; Zach McConnell, Senior, Wide Receiver; Brett Campbell, Junior, Linebacker; Jon Scire, Senior, Linebacker; Caden Robinson, Senior, Defensive Line.

Second team: Malek Looney, Senior, Defensive Back; Ethan Lind, Senior, Defensive Line; Jalen Nash, Junior, Offensive Line; Adam Lucht, Senior, Offensive Line; Jack Shoemake, Junior, Defensive Line.