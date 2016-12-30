Tigers’ comeback falls short in loss to North Kansas City

Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little enjoyed watching his Tigers scratch and claw their way back from a fourth-quarter double-digit deficit Wednesday night. He would have enjoyed it even more if they had played like that the whole game.

This is a young Tigers team, and almost coming back from 16 points down was certainly a sign of progress in their 79-75 loss to North Kansas City in the William Jewell Holiday Classic. But a better sign of progress, Little said, would be for the Tigers to fight that way the whole game and not fall so far behind.

“What we have struggled with a little bit is having that fighter’s attitude,” Little said after the first-round loss in the Cardinal Division at the Mabee Center. “When our backs are against the wall, we fight pretty hard. But we didn’t have that mindset until it was about three minutes to go.”

With three minutes to go, Lee’s Summit trailed 69-53 in a game in which it trailed by double-digits most of the way. The Tigers were still down a dozen with two minutes to go before a 7-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Trevor Langenbahn cut Northtown’s lead to 72-67 with 1:36 to play.

Suddenly the Tigers, who struggled all game to stop Northtown’s slashing offense, were getting stops, and the Hornets helped out by going nine for 20 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. A putback by Davion Davis made it 74-71 with 23 seconds left, and a three-pointer from Kevin Hangust Jr. brought the Tigers within 77-75 with 3.8 seconds to go. Northtown needed two free throws from T.J. Babikir with 2.8 seconds left to ice the game.

“We just have heart,” said Hangust who scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. “Every time they called a time out or turned the ball over we huddled up at the middle of the court and we talked about every possession, what we need do to win the game.”

Little would have liked a little more of that heart early on, when Northtown opened up a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. Babikir, who led all scorers with 27 points, Deng Bol (17 points) and Yonathan Elful (13 points) powered an offense that constantly drove to the basket and drew fouls.

Stopping the Hornets became harder when Tigers forward Somaj Brewer was lost to an ankle injury in the first quarter, but Little said the lack of fight was a team-wide problem.

“We’re struggling right now with the idea of playing defense,” Little said. “It’s like it doesn’t mean anything to us. We work on it, we drill it, but nobody really cares if we get a stop or not. We don’t have that mindset yet, we’re not fighters.”

Lee’s Summit fought back with three-pointers after falling behind 35-24 in the second quarter. Seth Romi, who led Lee’s Summit with 25 points, hit two of his seven three-pointers in the quarter, and Langenbahn hit three and pulled the Tigers within 38-36 at the half.

Romi’s three opening the third quarter gave Lee’s Summit its only lead of the game, but Northtown quickly answered with a 10-0 run and built its lead until the final frantic minutes.

“A couple of times we’ve been in this situation before and we just laid down and quit,” Little said. “So it is progress. We did better there, we showed fight to the end. But we’ve got to show fight for 32 minutes.”

Delshaun Presley also reached double figures with 13 points for the Tigers, who took a 1-6 record into a Thursday morning matchup with William Chrisman. Langenbahn scored 12 points to match Hangust, who now knows how the Tigers have to play.

“Take every game like we’re down, and just play hard every single minute, every single second, to win the game,” Hangust said.