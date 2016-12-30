Top local stories of 2016

A look back at the events of 2016 gives a hint of things to come, as news that began this year will continue to make headlines in 2017. An overview shows that a recall election, a murder trial and a whole lot of new development made headlines.

School superintendent ousted

David McGehee, who led the Lee’s Summit School District for a decade, was pushed into quitting in a battle over his salary and a revelation that he had a romantic relationship with a member of a law firm that helped negotiate his pay and benefits.

Critics, including school board member Bill Baird, said McGehee’s relationship was a conflict of interest, and also questioned whether his salary was overinflated. McGehee was paid $95,000 more than the next highest paid superintendent in the state. His total salary and benefits was about $397,000.

The brouhaha ended with the school board president stepping down (but not leaving the board), while the board negotiated a $450,000 buyout of McGehee in May. An interim superintendent was hired; the board is expected to hire a permanent superintendent next year. This spring, more than a half dozen people filed for school board races; in the past, those races were very low key.

Public safety, library and parks taxes approved

In August, voters approved a parks and recreation sales tax for 15 year to raise about $52 million to renovate parks and add community centers. New features to be added include an ice rink, a field house and a wave pool.

In November, they voted for a $14.5 million bond issue by Lee’s Summit to build a new fire station, buy new radio and communications equipment to join the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System so police and fire can communicate better with other agencies and improve fiber and wireless connections between city businesses. It also will purchase new air packs for firefighters.

In the same election, voters approved a levy increase for the Mid-Continent Public Library System, and Lee’s Summit’s two branches are to get renovations and a third new branch is to be added on the east side of the city.

Council clashes over parks department purchasing

Lee’s Summit City Council dealt with turmoil when conflict erupted in July over Councilwoman Diane Forte’s trophy business selling items to the Parks and Recreation Department, while she was the park board liaison.

She had done about $2,000 in business in two years and twice sold assortments of trophies that totaled more than $500. THe purchase was not formally bid, as is required by state law. Forte has said she was unaware of the requirement and apologized.

Councilman Chris Moreno unsuccessfully attempted to have her removed as liaison, then she voluntarily stepped away. But a release of emails and other records in the matter during the dispute have prompted questions about how purchasing has been handled.

A divided council voted to have an audit. A resident requested an investigation by the Missouri Ethics Commission, which is pending, and a discussion of the audit is scheduled for January.

Moreno recall underway

Lee’s Summit Citizens for Responsible Government conducted a successful petition drive, filed in December, to force a recall election on Councilman Chris Moreno in April 2017.

Complaints range from his personal bankruptcy, filed after taking office, to his political involvement in asking Target to change its bathroom policy for transgender people, with critics saying he was giving a false impression it was the city’s position. Moreno contends the recall is a backlash for his demands for investigations of Forte and the parks department.

Murder suspects to stand trial as adults

In 2015, Tanya Chamberlain was killed in a brutal stabbing, where she was wounded 49 times in an attack that started at a Lee’s Summit car wash.

Two Lee’s Summit juveniles, ages 13 and 14 at the time, were arrested in the case. In 2016 they were certified as adults to stand trial for her murder and on other charges. Trevon M. Henry is scheduled for trial in 2017, followed by Joshua R. Trigg’s trial, which is scheduled for 2018.

Development boom echoes in city

Lee’s Summit is riding an economic wave with progress on longstanding developments like Paragon Star, a soccer-complex that is to eventually including nearby retail, apartments, a hotel and an entertainment district.

The Missouri Innovation Campus — a cooperative project of Lee’s Summit School District, University of Central Missouri and Metropolitan Community College-Longview — is under construction.

Cerner Corp. is making a $500 million investment to buy part of the Summit Technology Campus on Chipman Road, which drove the value of new buildings and projects to $1 billion, according to the city.

“That’s stratospheric; that’s incredible,” City Manager Steve Arbo told the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce at an April luncheon.

City raises age for tobacco use

Lee’s Summit joined the majority of other Kansas City area cities by passing a Tobacco 21 ordinance in August, raising the minimum age to 21 for purchasing tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

Health advisers say that people who start using tobacco at a young age are much more likely to become addicted and face diseases associated with tobacco use.

Explosion and fire kills maintenance man

An explosion and fire in November killed Tony Campbell, 59, a maintenance worker who reportedly was trying to light a furnace, causing a propane explosion. He died of injuries suffered in the accident.

Residents of the apartment building at 2419 SE Missouri 291 were forced to abandon their homes. They received help from Lee’s Summit Social Services.

LSH boys basketball scores perfect regular season

The Lee’s Summit High School boys had a great run at hoops, with a 29-0 record, winning the Suburban Conference and Class 5 District 14 championships. They made their first Final Four appearance since 1988 but lost in the semifinals to Springfield Kickapoo, 85-81, and in the consolation game lost to St. Louis University High, 70-67.

Robotics competitors climb higher

Team Titanium, of Lee’s Summit West High School, competed in April in the international FIRST Championship in the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

About 600 teams were in the championship, and team Titanium went further in the finals than any other Missouri team since the state started entering the competition in 2002. It reached the final field, Einstein, in an alliance with teams from Indiana and Michigan (teams form alliances as part of the competition). The team lost in quarter finals.

“In our sport, being on Einstein has the same level of prestige as the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament,” said Aaron Bailey, team coach.