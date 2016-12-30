happiness
cannot be
owned
never
a possession
that is ours
to keep
it comes
and goes
may be
pursued
discovered
or seem
to arrive
in its
time
take us
by
surprise
can rise
suddenly
in the midst
of very
contrary
feelings
so that we
exclaim
never
expected
it would
find me
here
we may
wish it
for each
other
and
ourselves
knowing
all the
while
there
are
no
guarantees
of course
we try to
preserve
hold on
to it
and in
that
process
may become
very
dangerous
because
those
who must
be happy
at all costs
create
more
suffering
than ever
is imagined
a little like
having to
win
be right
and never
wrong
for
sadness
or mistaken
also
come
and
go
it is
not yet
noon
today
and he
has
known
already
moments
when
something
experienced
brought
joy
then later
came
a cause
for
sadness
thus
the line
dividing
time
into
years
new
and
old
will not
dam
the flow
of both
sad
happy
into
that
stream
we call
our
lives
h.