happiness

cannot be

owned

never

a possession

that is ours

to keep

it comes

and goes

may be

pursued

discovered

or seem

to arrive

in its

time

take us

by

surprise

can rise

suddenly

in the midst

of very

contrary

feelings

so that we

exclaim

never

expected

it would

find me

here

we may

wish it

for each

other

and

ourselves

knowing

all the

while

there

are

no

guarantees

of course

we try to

pocket

preserve

hold on

to it

and in

that

process

may become

very

dangerous

because

those

who must

be happy

at all costs

create

more

suffering

than ever

is imagined

a little like

having to

win

be right

and never

wrong

for

sadness

or mistaken

also

come

and

go

it is

not yet

noon

today

and he

has

known

already

moments

when

something

experienced

brought

joy

then later

came

a cause

for

sadness

thus

the line

dividing

time

into

years

new

and

old

will not

dam

the flow

of both

sad

happy

into

that

stream

we call

our

lives

h.