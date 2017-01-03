Junior High Choir members sing in larger venue

January 3, 2017 

Summit Christian Academy singers who took part in the 11th annual KC Metro Honor Choir concert and workshop included boys (from left in back): Zachary Oppriecht, Ryan Wagy, Grant Fristo, Hudson Harris, Spencer Dickey and Ian Ferguson; and girls (from left in front) Aidan Lahey, Annie Harsch, Aliya Finch, Alysa Ward, Kathryn Kudrins and Mackenzie Madsen.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Several members of the Summit Christian Academy Junior High Choir spent a day last semester at Liberty North High School for the 11th annual KC Metro Honor Choir concert and workshop.

They joined other area seventh- and eighth-graders in a choir of 250-plus voices under the direction of Gretchen Harrison from the Olathe School District. The students had individual and group practices before joining the other students for an all-day rehearsal and clinic, followed by a concert at 3 p.m.

“I was especially proud of our students’ preparation, deportment and contribution to this choir,” said Trissa Lucht, Summit Christian Academy secondary music director. “It was an awesome experience for them to be a part of such a large choir under the fine direction of Mrs. Harrison.”

