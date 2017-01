In honor of Bernard Campbell Middle School’s 25th anniversary, all of the school’s former basketball players are invited to a brief recognition ceremony, scheduled around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 17, just before the A team game, at the middle school.

The Bernard Campbell Mustangs will compete against the Pleasant Lea Middle School Tigers. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, contact Stu Reece, girls basketball coach, at stu.reece@lsr7.net.