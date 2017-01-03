Gift of words

January 3, 2017 

Student Council members at Lee’s Summit North High School collected books and money for students in a nearby school district.

As part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Lee’s Summit North High School Student Council was challenged with picking a “Do Good December” project. Council seniors chose to collect gently used books for Center Elementary School in south Kansas City.

The seniors collected more than $150 plus 350 used books. Students wrapped all the books and delivered them after school on Dec. 19.

Stacey King, principal of Center Elementary, thanked the Lee’s Summit crew for “blessing” her students. “Without exception, all were excited and happy to receive the offering of love through a good book.”

