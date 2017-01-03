Summit Pointe buys toys for needy

January 3, 2017 

The Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council organized a community-service project during the holiday season to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services. Known as “Coins for Christmas,” the campaign raised more than $2,000 from students, staff and families to purchase toys for families served through the agency.

That far surpassed the goal of $1,500.

Student Council members purchased the toys from Wal-Mart on Dec. 19 and displayed them at Summit Pointe before delivery.

If students met the $1,500 goal, Principal Heather Kenney and Assistant Principal Brooke Morehead promised to become “human sundaes” during the holiday assembly.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service