Summit Pointe buys toys for needy

The Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council organized a community-service project during the holiday season to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services. Known as “Coins for Christmas,” the campaign raised more than $2,000 from students, staff and families to purchase toys for families served through the agency.

That far surpassed the goal of $1,500.

Student Council members purchased the toys from Wal-Mart on Dec. 19 and displayed them at Summit Pointe before delivery.

If students met the $1,500 goal, Principal Heather Kenney and Assistant Principal Brooke Morehead promised to become “human sundaes” during the holiday assembly.