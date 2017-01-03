Summit Christian students focus on giving

Elementary students from Summit Christian Academy helped purchase books recently for Casa Bernabe Ministries in Guatamala, which provides care for up to 150 children who are victims of abandonment, neglect or abuse.

The students helped at the school book fair, and the proceeds went to purchase books that Casa Bernabe Missionary Sara Salguero selected for the orphanage. Salguero recently visited the school to thank students for their donations.

“Community service and helping others are part of the DNA at SCA, so it was wonderful to see the families and students purchase and financially support Casa Bernabe,” Stout said.

Also, in lieu of classroom Christmas gifts for each other, Summit Christian Academy students collected toiletry items for a group of soldiers in Afghanistan, including SCA alumnus and West Point graduate Steve Santon.

The service members are stationed in a remote area, and do not have access to some basic hygiene items. Some students donated the supplies while others provided money for shipping. SCA Parent Kristen Hammett headed the project, with help from other parents and students.