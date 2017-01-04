Outpouring of support for those displaced by fire renews ‘faith in humanity’

Thanks to Lee’s Summit Social Services and a generous community, families left homeless by a recent Lee’s Summit apartment fire are moving forward with their lives.

About 11 families, a total of 21 people, were displaced by a Nov. 14 explosion and fire in an apartment complex at 2419 S.E. Missouri 291.

Tony Campbell,F 59, a resident who was also the maintenance man, died two days later from injuries he suffered from the accident. Authorities believe he was lighting a furnace, which resulted in a propane explosion.

Lee’s Summit Social Services Director Matt Sanning said that of families displaced, most are living with family or friends or have permanent housing. Two as of last week were still in a hotel being paid for by the agency.

Sanning said the agency has distributed beds, couches, dining tables, clothes, hundreds of pounds of food, televisions, coffee makers and microwaves to the displaced families. Nearly 200 bed nights at hotels have been provided.

“Overall, we wished to have more families living on their own by this time, but it’s also a very difficult time due to the holidays,” Sanning said. “This has been a very challenging time for the families, but they’ve allowed us to help them through this time.

“We’ve been lucky to have the community behind these efforts, which has made it possible for all of us to work through each obstacle as it comes up.”

He said the agency would continue working with the families in 2017.

James Putnam was picking through rubble at his former apartment on Dec. 29, looking for necessities like pots and pans, as well as keepsakes such as calligraphy sets his brother had given him. Putnam also found a wedding dress his partner Elaine Bailey had bought for the future.

Lee’s Summit Social services paid for a hotel room for nearly a month, and given them a couch, a kitchen table, washer and dryer and other furniture for their new place in Grandview. They salvaged many of their clothes, which could be laundered to get rid of water and smoke, Bailey said.

Putnam, said they had to cut back on Christmas this year, buying gifts for the “matriarchs,” and children, but only one each for themselves.

The same month as the fire, his truck needed a $1,400 repair. Putnam, a carpenter, said he earns good money but the unexpected hassle and expenses still create challenges. Bailey said she is on disability and has a medical condition that requires very expensive medication.

Their new home in Grandview is nicer, Putnam said, but not as convenient as living in Lee’s Summit where his mother lives. She’s had health issues and he assists with her care.

Putnam said they had not yet gotten back their security deposit, but the owner assures them they will once legal issues regarding the fire are worked out.

Bailey said that the Red Cross paid for the first nights in hotel, and afterward Lee’s Summit Social Services picked up that bill for almost a month. They also got assistance from their church.

“We were very blessed they helped us with the situation,” Bailey said. “That was the best Christmas gift.”

Bailey added that she hopes God blesses the family of Campbell.

“The outpouring from the community was magnificent,” Putnam said.

“I’m sure it has something to do with the time of year, but it renews your faith in humanity.”