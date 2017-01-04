Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president to speak at MLK celebration

City celebrates One Voice for Freedom

Lee’s Summit’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be an evening of singing and dancing with a theme of “One Voice for Freedom.”

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will be the evening’s keynote speaker at the event, which will be held at the Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 NW Murray Road.

As a part of the celebration, one of the museum’s traveling exhibits will be available for viewing. The 2017 theme signifies a harmonious focus on unity, collaboration and community.

People attending will be asked to write their name on a musical note and place it on the “One Voice for Freedom” board as a symbolic representation of believing in and living out the meaning of the theme.

The event begins with the Lee’s Summit High School Jazz Band, performing at 5:30 p.m.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads will provide the welcome at 6 p.m., and Lee’s Summit Police Department Officer Nathan Cantrell will perform the national anthem. Individuals from the Lee’s Summit Fire and Police departments will make up an honor guard. This year’s celebration also will include prayers by Pastor Kip Nelson of Legacy Christian Church – Lee’s Summit Campus and Pastor Mike Dillingham of The Truth Ministries.

Other performances will be presented by the Bernard C. Campbell Middle School Choir, the One Voice for Freedom Dance Troupe and the One Voice for Freedom Mass Choir, which will lead a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Symphony offers Young Artist awards

Advanced high school music students are invited to apply for the Young Artist award offered by the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra.

Students living within the city limits of Lee’s Summit can submit an audio/visual recording of themselves performing a musical selection in accordance with the guidelines posted on the orchestra’s website, www.lssymphony.org, by Jan. 21.

Applications submitted by mail must be postmarked by Jan. 14.

The winner will perform with the acclaimed Lee’s Summit orchestra at the Spring Classic concert on March 11. Conductor Russ Berlin stressed the importance of encouraging students in their pursuit of excellence in music. The most recent Young Artist winner was Quinn Mosier, now studying bass at the University of Nebraska.

Recycle your holiday tree

Give natural holiday trees, wreaths and garlands a second life by recycling them. Visit RecycleSpot.org or call 816-474-8326 for a list of locations throughout the metro area that will recycle your trees and greenery. Most services are free.

Like other yard waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Missouri and are discouraged from being deposited into Kansas landfills.

“All residents in the Kansas City metro area can recycle their natural holiday trees and greenery at either a drop-off location or through curbside pickup,” said Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for the MARC Solid Waste Management District.

“Curbside pickup is the most convenient option, but you’ll need to contact your trash hauler first to see if they provide this service. If not, there are lots of other options available across the metro.”