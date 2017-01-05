Underground files at Lee’s Summit facility held precious pieces to 9/11 puzzle

Sixty feet below the earth in a storage facility in Lee’s Summit, the photos of five New York City terrorist victims lay quietly inside individual files.

Decades after the attacks on the World Trade Center in 1993 and 2001, those photos would be found and installed at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

This little-known operation in Lee’s Summit, the National Records Center, part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (which is ultimately under the Department of Homeland Security) operates out of an on old limestone cave at 150 NW Space Center Drive.

And through a collaboration of government work that stretched from D.C. to Lee’s Summit, they just had a hand in honoring immigrant victims of the worst terrorist attacks on our soil.

Underground at this facility, more than 18 million immigration records are stored. Among them: five victims of the terror attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001 and 1993.

The puzzle began last Sept. 11 when a member of the D.C. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services team, Katherine Lotspeich, noticed a New York Times article that mentioned only a handful of images remained to be found of the 2,983 victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and Feb. 26, 1993.

She immediately ran down her boss, Tammy Meckley, the associate director of immigration records and identity services directorate, who forwarded the request all the way to Lee’s Summit – where, underground, a massive filing system of “A” files exist. “Alien” files, as they were previously called. Now, just “A” files of the known immigrants in America.

Meckley called her contact in Lee’s Summit, Terry Sloan, head of the National Records Center, to relay the urgency, sensitivity and timeliness of the records’ request. She knew the files were there. But the images? Until she opened the files, she wasn’t sure.

“The first thing was to search our system. When we were able to piece that together and find ‘A’ file numbers, that’s when we were able to go into our tracking system and found, No. 1, the file existed, and, No. 2, they were located at the NRC in Lee’s Summit, Missouri,” Meckley said by phone from her Washington, D.C., office.

Those five files held a rare, precious and historical gift: a photo.

According to a recent article in the New York Times, missing from the Sept. 11 memorial were photos of: Gregorio Manuel Chavez of the Dominican Republic, a worker at the Windows on the World restaurant; Kerene Emeline Gordon of Jamaica, who worked for Forte Food Service in the cafeteria at Cantor Fitzgerald; Michael William Lomax of Britain, an executive at Aon, a British firm operating out of the World Trade Center; and Ching Ping Tung of Hong Kong, an employee of First Commercial Bank. All lost their lives at the Trade Center in 2001.

A Peruvian named Wilfredo S. Mercado was also discovered in the Lee’s Summit files. Mercado worked as a security guard for the Trade Center and a purchasing agent for Windows on the World. Museum curators say he would have likely been near the loading dock when the blast occurred in 1993.

The sheer exhilaration of the find stretched from Lee’s Summit to Washington, D.C. And for good reason. This type of government partnership may seem rare, but in the case of the NRC in Lee’s Summit – which has been in operation here for 17 years – it isn’t.

On average, Meckley said the loading dock in Lee’s Summit receives 375,000 files and ships out 170,000 files each month.

“The movement of paper immigration records is astronomical,” she said.

The files are stored in here because the facility isn’t prone to fire or other catastrophes. And the location itself is highly secured and not open to the public. Unbeknownst to most in Lee’s Summit, 383 federal employees and another 350 contractors work at that facility every day.

Meckley said the Lee’s Summit office is called upon any time there is an investigation in national security threats and events.

“The NRC is on speed dial,” Meckley said. “Any time there is any type of national security event, immigrant or non-immigrant, that is the office that has that direct relationship with the law enforcement agencies that do those investigations.”

The Lee’s Summit NRC office was called upon during the Boston bombing investigation and after the terrorist shooting at an office in San Bernardino.

“It really is an important operation and quite impressive,” Meckley said. “They work in the shadows. They rarely get talked about, but I like to brag about them a lot.”

And brag she should. The diligent work of a few just aided the Sept. 11 memorial one step closer to a goal.

Two images remain elusive. Neither are immigrants. Both will surely be found someday.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.