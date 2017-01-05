He still loves me, even when I blow it

Peter in his zeal blurts out “I will never be made to stumble.”

Again, moments later, in rebuttal to Jesus’ prophetic word in Matthew 26:34-35, revealing that he would deny him three times; Peter emphatically declares: “Even if I have to die with You, I will not deny You!”

Strong words that came from love and a life that was transformed by the Master. As well, the other disciples followed in voicing their commitment and devotion to Jesus that historic night on the Mount of Olives not knowing exactly what would shortly transpire.

The city was doing construction on the sewer lines in front of the home of my aunt and uncle many years ago while they were keeping my siblings and me for a summer. My brother and I were at the young age where curiosity can make you do things you shouldn’t.

I remember so vividly my uncle sternly saying, before he went to work that day, “Do not play around or get down into that construction hole.”

Well, even though we had made a oath and commitment that we would never do that, we were overtaken and enticed with adventure.

Being able to resist no longer, my brother lowered me into the hole later that day for a harmless look. Then at the sight of my uncle coming around the corner, he ran and left me in the hole.

The willow tree that conveniently hung over in my sight was a perfect place for my uncle to get a branch and proceed with one hand to help me out and whip me all in the same motion.

More than the sting of the whooping was the pain of knowing I had failed in my oath and commitment that I had made to my uncle. The thought of disappointing him and possible losing his love was worse than any other pain I was feeling. It wasn’t until later that a valuable lesson was learned.

In comparison I can vaguely imagine the feeling of disappointment that Peter must have felt once Jesus’ words came to reality. We read the account of Peter’s three denials of Jesus in Matthew 26:69-72.

In the most crucial point of Jesus’ ministry, the disciples are shaken to the point of denial and desertion. In verse 75, it says that once the rooster crowed, Peter remembered the word of Jesus, and being devastated, went out weeping bitterly. The impact of denying the one who had lovely walked with him along the journey the past years now shook him to the point of quitting and returning to his old lifestyle (John 21:2-3).

Many times we can find ourselves in the same valley that Peter did, making great commitments to Jesus and then through random circumstances end up denying him and totally blowing it. Too often, these situations bring guilt, shame and condemnation to the point of us quitting.

Like Peter, we are in love with Jesus, yet because of overconfidence and pride, we can stumble in our commitments.

We see in this story of Peter (John 21:15-17) where Jesus meets the disciples on the shore preparing breakfast for them. Jesus confronts the shame that Peter is feeling by connecting him back to his love and declaring God’s purpose for him: “feed my sheep.”

The scripture says there is nothing that can separate from God’s love. Therefore, let us not quit out of condemnation and shame when we fail but run back into the open arms of Jesus who loves us.

