Kliewer develops into a force for Summit Christian

Summit Christian Academy’s Preston Kliewer has waited a long time to show what he can do on the basketball court. Last season as a sophomore, Kliewer patiently spent his time learning the Eagles’ system.

That dedication to details is now paying dividends for Kliewer, and the Eagles.

On Tuesday night, Kliewer mesmerized Metro Academy with a game-high 33 points, leading SCA to an 85-69 victory over the Mavericks at the Eagles’ gym.

Kliewer’s hard work has helped the 5-foot-11 junior guard develop into one of the Eagles’ main scoring threats and a big reason why they’re off to an 8-1 start on the season. Tuesday’s game marked the third time this season he’s scored 30 or more points.

“In the first quarter he was the catalyst because he got into the paint and found Raef (Gerdes) in the corner three times for three’s, then he puts up 33,” said SCA coach Jake Kates. “He is an invaluable part of our team.”

Kliewer learned, like the rest of his teammates, that the Eagles’ offensive strategy doesn’t involve learning set plays as much as it means learning what to do when given some latitude on the floor. He had to learn, in other words, what it means to be free.

“It’s a free system,” said Kliewer. “He (Kates) gives us the freedom to do stuff and long as we play defense and look for each other. We have the freedom to make plays and create for people.”

The Eagles meant business from the start in their second game this season against Metro Academy. In the first meeting, SCA held on for an 86-83 victory Dec. 3 in the championship game of the Eagle Invitational; this time the Eagles established an early 10-point lead and never let the Mavericks get closer.

Kliewer was one of three Eagles to reach double figures against Metro Academy, with Gerdes scoring 22 points and General Williams finishing with 17. SCA also got seven points from Sam Huckabee and two each from Jake Morgan, Kyle Eklund and Luke Moehle.