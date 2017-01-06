SCA girls come up short against Metro Academy

Summit Christian’s girls had an opportunity to avenge a buzzer beater loss to Metro Academy last month in the semifinals of the Eagle Invitational, but the Eagles came up short again.

Metro Academy jumped out to an eight-point lead and made it stick for a 45-41 win Tuesday night at the Eagles’ gym. That early lead, SCA girls coach Megan Kliewer said, was just a little too much for the youthful Eagles to overcome.

“We were prepared but just struggled in rebounding and couldn’t get shots to fall in the first quarter,” said Kliewer. “Honestly, at the end of the game it came down to that. In the last three minutes, we struggled off and on with taking good shots, not great shots.”

Kassi Ginther, the lone senior on the Eagles, led the team with 17 points. On a team with more freshmen than sophomores, juniors and seniors combined, Kliewer said Ginther is often called upon to be the leader.

“She is doing a great job mentoring them,” said Kliewer. “She has stepped up and is great. She is a natural-born leader anyway. I have put a lot on her as my floor general; she has done a great job.”

The Summit Christian strategy was simple: Push the ball up the floor and try to wear out the Mavericks, especially top scorers Taylor Hunter and Shalom Sutcliffe. The Eagles managed to hold Sutcliffe to four points, but Hunter hit them for 29.

“We tried to push the ball in transition because we knew they only had seven girls,” said Kliewer. “If we could get Taylor Hunter or Shalom Sutcliffe out of the game mentally or physically they are a different team.”

Sophie Schooley also reached double figures for SCA with 11 points. The Eagles also got seven points from Abby Nelson, five from Riley Painter and one from Payton Sprouse.