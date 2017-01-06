Tiger wrestlers get on a roll against Rockhurst

Lee’s Summit was already on a roll before Josh Herbel took the mat Tuesday night. Three Tigers before him had pinned their Rockhurst opponents, and he wanted in on the action.

“Once I saw the guys in front of me get a pin, I had to get mine,” Herbel said. “That’s how we work.”

Herbel got his pin as well, and it capped a four-fall streak that propelled the Tigers to a 48-31 victory in a dual at the Tigers Fieldhouse. The win over Rockhurst, combined with a 5-0 run in winning last weekend’s Belton Hall of Fame Classic, gives Lee’s Summit an 8-1 record and a growing reputation as a formidable dual squad.

In what is inherently an individual sport, Herbel and the Tigers like to push each other in duals and create a pin-feeding frenzy.

“We feed off each other like a team, like a family,” Herbel said. “Once you see the guy in front of you get a pin, you want one for yourself.”

Herbel said he fed off the energy from his teammates as he battled Rockurst’s Patrick Broyles in the 170-pound match. In the most entertaining match of the night, Herbel escaped a near-fall at the end of the second period. He held a slim 3-2 lead when he finally rolled Broyles on his back and pinned him with 43 seconds left in the third period.

“He’s really come a long way and is starting to buy into what we’re showing him,” Lee’s Summit coach Jay McGovern said. “He’s working so hard in the practice room that he doesn’t get tired. It was a really close match to the end, and he won it because he was in better shape and kept pushing the match to the end.”

Herbel’s pin was one of six falls recorded by the Tigers and the final one of four straight that gave them control of the dual. Rockhurst led 19-12 when Kevin Foley started the run with an efficient, 42-second pin of Dillon Carter at 145 pounds. Anthony Villareal followed by pinning Will Padek in 3:22 at 152 pounds and Grant Parrish pinned Joe Dull in 2:32 just before Herbel took the mat.

“You could feel it at the end there when they were cheering on Josh,” McGovern said. “When you see somebody going you want to keep it rolling. That comes from the mindset of the practice room of I’m going to go and go and compete and score. And once they do that, good things happen out on the mat.”

Three other wrestlers also had pins for Lee’s Summit, which scored all its wins by either a fall or a forfeit. Lorenzo Turney started the night with a pin at 106 pounds. Ronnell Jones recorded one at 120 pounds and Warren Haralson picked one up at 220 in the last contested match.

“They’re starting to believe in themselves a lot more and they’re getting a lot more consistent,” McGovern said. “I think they’re starting to believe in what we’re telling them, and that’s helped a lot too.”

So has the tight bond that’s developed in the Tigers’ wrestling room, Herbel said.

“We’re a really good family,” he said. “We’re growing together.”