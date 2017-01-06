Summit Christian boys seeded first in Pleasant Hill tourney

Summit Christian Academy has the No. 1 seed in next week’s 92nd annual Pleasant Hill Basketball Tournament.

Summit Christian, which had an 8-1 record after beating Metro Academy 85-69 Tuesday night, is the defending champion and will meet No. 8 Odessa, 2-6, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

The boys tournament tips off with No. 3 Grain Valley, 7-1, playing No. 6 Clinton, 4-4, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by No. 2 St. Joseph Benton, 5-2, meeting No. 7 Pleasant Hill, 3-5 at 5:30. No. 4 Belton, 5-2, plays No. 5 Pembroke Hill, 6-1, in the final first-round game at 8:30.

Grain Valley has the No. 1 seed in the 30th girls tournament, which gets under way on Monday. Grain Valley, 6-1, will play No. 8 Pleasant Hill, 2-6, at 5:30 p.m.

Odessa, 2-2, has the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Clinton, 2-4, at 7 p.m. No. 3 Belton, 1-5, takes on Summit Christian, 3-4, at 8:30 and No. 4 Pembroke Hill, 3-4, meets No. 5 Grandview, 2-6, at 4.

Semifinals for the girls tournament are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Boys semifinals will take place 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The girls championship game will be played 8:30 p.m. Friday, with the boys championship set for 3 p.m. Saturday.