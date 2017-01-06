Unposted motions may be violations of Sunshine Law

The Lee’s Summit City Council’s discussion and votes on soliciting a sheriff’s investigation of the city weren’t posted on its meeting agenda as required by the Missouri Sunshine Law.

The Lee’s Summit Journal asked Jean Maneke to review the city’s video recording of the Dec. 8 meeting where Councilman Chris Moreno asked the city to call on the sheriff’s department to start an investigation of city purchasing.

“I think it raises some issues under the Sunshine Law,” said Maneke, a lawyer who advises the Missouri Press Association on the state’s open meetings and records laws. “I always hesitate to flat-out declare something is a violation of the law, because that is a judge’s role, but there are several important points here.”

The relevant section of the law says each meeting is to be noticed with a tentative agenda: The statue reads, “in a manner reasonably calculated to advise the public of the matters to be considered.”

She said if she were litigating the case, she would note that Moreno had a long, drafted-out motion in hand that he read to the council, which showed clear evidence of an intent to take up business without giving the public proper notice of it.

Maneke said that a case in Iowa, which has a law very similar to Missouri’s, “says if a public body knows that an item is going to come up and doesn’t put it on the agenda, then that’s evidence in and of itself of a violation of the law.”

She said there was no indication the motion was “off the cuff.”

It is not the only instance of the council willing to take up business that wasn’t an emergency and making decisions without putting them on the tentative agenda it is required to publish. Other instances include council discussions of Councilwoman Phyllis Edson’s motion in May 5, 2016, to add an election of mayor pro tem to the agenda, also near the end of the night’s meeting, and vote on Feb. 11, 2016, to ask the park board to video record and broadcast its meetings, after a request by Councilman David Mosby.

The law does make exceptions for emergencies and adjusting the agenda, but Missouri’s law states it is designed to promote openness, so that the policy is that deliberations should be open to the public. The law reads such deliberations: “shall be liberally construed and their exceptions strictly construed.”

The council approved the investigation, then at the following meeting tried to reverse course, removing City Manager Steve Arbo’s authority to seek the inquiry. Councilwoman Diane Forte also made a motion during roundtable to set a policy to stop such motions, also a proposal not on the agenda. Forte later said that her motion was also improper.

“This is the first time we’ve encountered this,” said Mayor Randy Rhoads, who is in his second four-year term, and had previously served as a councilman.

He said those kinds of motions and votes don’t allow for time for council members to fully consider an issue. He said he hadn’t before considered the aspect of whether they might violate the Sunshine Law.

“Everybody needs time to study the ramifications of varying motions being made,” Rhoads said. “It’s troublesome to me that it’s being done that way. It’s never been done that way before.”

Rhoads said handling issues in that manner also precludes the public from giving council members additional opinions.

One amendment the Charter Commission has offered is a mandatory delay of one week from the initial vote to the final vote on an ordinance to allow time for those kind of processes. By law the council can still pass emergency ordinances at one meeting.

But the motions in question are readings of ordinances.

City Manager Steve Arbo released this statement regarding the issue:

“As you know, our mayor serves as the formal Chair of the City Council meetings. Ultimately it is the mayor’s (or chair’s) purview to determine appropriateness of topics for discussion during any meeting. As it relates to the Sunshine Law, the mayor may from time to time consult the city attorney regarding his legal opinion as to the propriety of the topic being discussed. Depending on the circumstances surrounding the request, that opinion may or may not be privileged.”

Councilman Rob Binney, who also is mayor pro tem, said he is asking the Rules Committee to look at an ordinance to clarify procedure or stop motions on issues that haven’t been on a published agenda.. His duties as mayor pro tem includes assigning issues to council committees.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Binney said. He said it’s not in the spirit of “transparency,” often touted as a value of the council.

During the Dec. 8 meeting, Binney raised the question of whether the mayor could stop the discussion as part of his duties of running the meeting.

Rhoads said as chairman of the meeting, under Roberts Rules of Order, he does have authority of ruling those motions out of order.

Rhoads said he is mulling over whether to simply rule similar motions out of order in the future. He said he’d ask that be vetted by a council committee. The only exception would be an actual emergency, he said.

“That’s what I’m seriously considering doing,” Rhoads said. “It’s kind of gotten out of hand.”