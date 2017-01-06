No ‘showstoppers’ in city audit

A recently released audit of Lee’s Summit purchasing didn’t uncover any new smoking guns.

It did confirm what’s been known and debated since June: That Councilwoman Diane Forte violated state law when her trophy business sold awards to the parks department in amounts exceeding $500 without formal bids.

That situation prompted an outcry from some other council members, who pushed for the audit by Rubin Brown LLC.

A draft summary of the document was released and the City Council was expected to discuss the full audit at a closed session and in its regular session Thursday (after the Lee’s Summit Journal deadlines.)

Mayor Randy Rhoads said he has skimmed the audit and it discovered some “systemic” problems that could be fixed by tightening procedures.

“I don’t think there are any showstoppers in there,” Rhoads said. “I think it overall cleared the air.”

The political wrangling may continue, however.

Rhoads said there might be some council members who expected more revelations and could be disappointed at the results.

“I expect it’s going to run the gamut (of opinions), Rhoads said.

The audit came with a disclaimer from its authors that it could not be “… relied upon to detect all errors, irregularities, employee or management dishonesty, fraud, embezzlement or other illegal acts…” Nor was it a financial audit that inspected the accuracy of the city’s financial statements.

The audit was a review of the city’s purchasing practices and use of “purchasing cards” issued to employees, which are similar to credit cards, but with set limits on what kinds of goods they can be used to buy.

The report said it did agree that two parks department transactions Forte’s trophy business — purchases for $768 in the 2014-15 and $1,170 in the 2015-16 fiscal years — violated state law requiring formal bids for deals of more than $500 between a government and elected official.

It also noted 42 instances where employees exceeded monthly limits on purchasing cards, without getting prior approval.

Forte was parks board liaison when she was informed last June that the transactions were improper. She has apologized and said they were made in error.

The audit found that city purchasing policy was seven years old and did not mention the state statute.

The auditors said “… the City has strong internal controls related to its accounts payable and purchasing process… .”

Among its recommendations for improvements:

• Updating the purchasing manual to include state statutes regarding conflicts of interest.

• More periodic and improved training for all city employees responsible for purchasing goods or services.

• Implementing an anonymous hotline for employees to report a conflict of interest or improper actions.

It said the city was following best practices in that templates exist for requesting price quotes and requests for proposals, and a conflict-of-interest policy exists for council members and upper management. The audit also noted proper internal records are maintained on city disbursements, and there is reasonable segregation of duties between purchasing card reconcilers and the approvers.