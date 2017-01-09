District’s next superintendent is proponent of early-childhood education

Dennis Carpenter will be the next superintendent of the Lee’s Summit School District.

Carpenter was introduced by the district Monday. He will begin his tenure July 1 and will continue serving the remainder of his current role, as superintendent of the Hickman Mills School District in Kansas City, through June 30.

Early-childhood education is a critical component of providing students with a pathway out of poverty, Carpenter said.

He touted a program implemented during his tenure at Hickman Mills that provided access to a free education program for all 4-year-old students, including transportation at no cost to parents or guardians.

He added 100 percent of Hickman Mills students qualify for a free or reduced lunch.

In Lee’s Summit, he spoke about the importance of equity over equality in education, as different student groups can have significantly different needs.

“Equity is giving kids what they need,” Carpenter said.

For disadvantaged students, “the quickest ascension to the middle class is early learning,” Carpenter said. “But is that a need for every student in Lee’s Summit? Probably not — we know it’s not.”

The early-education program at Hickman Mills is unique in the state, Carpenter said. There are elements of it that could transfer to Lee’s Summit, though he said the socioeconomic background varies greatly in Lee’s Summit compared with Hickman Mills.

“At the Lee’s Summit district, only 3,400 students are termed economically disadvantaged,” he said.

Carpenter was introduced by Board President Bob White. Both spoke about raising Lee’s Summit’s “floor” in order to raise its ceiling.

“The quickest way to advance the ceiling is to raise the floor and ceiling simultaneously, but accelerating the raising of the floor,” Carpenter said. “Even in a place like Lee’s Summit, there is a floor.”

White said six finalists were interviewed for the superintendent role.

Carpenter’s communication skills and passion are what impressed White most.

“This man has a passion for those folks in our community whose voices are not always heard,” White said.

Carpenter addressed former superintendent David McGehee’s departure last year, following outcry from community members and a school board member.

“We’re moving forward,” Carpenter said. “All issues ... in school districts I’ve had to grapple with are steeped in these two notions of transparency and communication. I will tell you I’m transparent to a fault and I will attempt to communicate to a fault.”

Carpenter will be the first minority superintendent of the Lee’s Summit district. Since 1949, the district has had about eight superintendents, all of whom were white males with the exception of one white female, according to district spokeswoman Janice Phelan.

He is in his 21st year as an educator and will have more than four years of experience as superintendent at Hickman Mills when he begins the transition to Lee’s Summit.

During Carpenter’s tenure at Hickman Mills, the district’s annual performance report increased by 18.9 percent in 2014, according to a release from Lee’s Summit schools. The increase was the highest of any kindergarten through 12th-grade urban or suburban district in Missouri that year.

He was initially contacted by B.W.P. & Associates, the consulting firm that assisted in the superintendent search. He had four rounds of interviews before being selected.

The school board is currently negotiating the terms of Carpenter’s contract. There was no timetable given for the contract’s finalization.

“It’s a work in progress,” White said. “As soon as we get it done it will be made public.”

White added that more than 750 community and school staff members provided input during initial stages of the superintendent search.

“We are grateful for this input and found it enormously valuable as we set the critical attributes for ultimately selecting our district’s next superintendent,” White said.