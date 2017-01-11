Broncos hold off unbeaten Park Hill

Time will tell if Lee’s Summit North’s 71-63 win Friday over previously undefeated Park Hill will be a season-defining win or simply a night to celebrate.

Less than a month after getting blown out by another of Missouri’s best basketball teams in Lee’s Summit West 68-46, the Broncos didn’t back down from another top team.

“In this league, the most important thing is that game that you’re playing that particular night,” said North head coach Mike Hilbert, “and to be as focused as we were, to play with as much confidence and the way we shot the ball as well as we did, it does mean a lot because it carries some momentum that we generated in the game right before Christmas.”

Park Hill entered the game 10-0 after winning the Patterson Division of William Jewell’s Holiday Classic.

The Broncos, who finished last year 7-17, moved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in Suburban Gold play in the current campaign after beating Raymore-Peculiar at home before Christmas break.

“I think winning breeds winning,” Hilbert said. “I think that momentum, that enthusiasm, they get a taste for it, a feel for it and it’s more fun to come to practice, more fun to come to the game when you psychologically believe that you have a chance to be successful. I think that definitely plays into a confidence factor, and these guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

When Javaunte Hawkins hit a three-pointer from the left side a minute into the third quarter, he gave the Broncos their biggest lead of the night at 37-24.

The lead evaporated in less than three minutes as the Broncos turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, and the Trojans got to the basket. Tyione Stewart tied the game at 37-37 with a layup in transition at the 4:13 mark.

“I don’t think we took great shots,” Hilbert said. “We certainly didn’t defend very well. Park Hill, there’s a reason they (were) 10-0, one of the best teams in the state of Missouri according to the rankings right now, and they just ran it right down the middle of the lane. (They) hit five straight buckets and 13 points went to three just like that.”

The Broncos battled back by getting to the basket themselves. Cameron Hairston scored eight of the last 10 North points of the third quarter, six from the free-throw line.

Four Broncos scored in double figures, led by Logan Jenkins with 19 points and Jordan Bynum with 14. Hairston put in 13 and Hawkins contributed 12.

“I think that’s one thing that’s an advantage for this group that a lot of kids can score,” Hilbert said, “particularly jump up and shoot it. But I really liked Cameron and Elijah (Farr) going to the basket in the second half and picking up some fouls, getting to the free-throw line and making some free throws.”

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos slowly stretched the lead after Bynum hit a layup in transition and Hawkins nailed another triple on the left side. North hit eight from long range, and five of them came from the left elbow to the left corner.

“Don’t tell anybody else,” Hilbert said, “but that’s where we seem to be better shooters. Even in practice I noticed it about a month ago, and I said to them, “Guys, you make so many more shots on this side of the court.” But again, just keep that between me and you. But seriously, it’s so weird.”

BRONCOS LOSE IN SHOWCASE: North hung tough for three quarters against Blue Valley Northwest before falling 79-68 Saturday in the Best of the Midwest Showcase at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe.

North rallied from an early 24-14 deficit to tie the game 34-34 at halftime. The Broncos were within 55-53 after the third quarter, but Blue Valley Northwest outscored them 24-15 over the final period.

Hawkins hit six more three-pointers and led the Broncos with 25 points. Farr chipped in 12 and Hairston and Spriggs had nine each.