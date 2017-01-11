Titans stumble in rematch with Blue Springs

It should have mattered little, Lee’s Summit West coach Michael Schieber insisted, that the Titans handled Blue Springs just a week before. But it did.

The Titans and Blue Springs met again Friday and a different West team showed up. This one couldn’t get its offense rolling or figure out how to stop Blue Springs guard R.J. Lawrence and stumbled to a 56-53 loss in a Suburban Gold Conference game at the Titan Fieldhouse.

These things weren’t problems Dec. 30 when West last faced Blue Springs in the Nelson Division final of the William Jewell Holiday Classic. The Titans put the hammer down in the second half for a 71-48 victory, and Lawrence managed just eight points.

This time Lawrence scored 25 points, 20 of them in the second half to help the Wildcats erase a halftime deficit and withstand a furious Titans rally down the stretch.

“I feel like we just came out and took them easy, thought it was going to be an easy game,” West junior Mario Goodrich said. “Things changed. They knocked down the shots and we didn’t.”

Schieber didn’t buy that. At least he didn’t want to since he warned his team about this happening.

“Last week had absolutely no bearing on this one – we simply got beat tonight,” Schieber said. “That’s all there is to it. They outplayed us, they outcoached us, outworked us and that’s the simple cold hard truth.”

As flat as West was, and as much as Blue Springs curtailed the Titans’ transition offense and forced a half-court game, the Titans were still able to make it a close battle most of the way.

West led 17-13 after a back-and-forth first quarter, and the two teams battled through seven ties and five lead changes before the first half ended with the Titans up 26-21. Lawrence had only five points at the half. Tyree King, who riddled West for 17 points at William Jewell, had just three points at that point. And Wildcats big man Daniel Parker Jr. had nine and was in foul trouble.

But West’s Christian Bishop was also in foul trouble from the onset after getting 23 points in the first game and would foul out with eight points. And in the third quarter, Lawrence would begin lighting up the Titans by hitting six of seven shots, two of them three pointers. His second three of the period put Blue Springs up 35-33 and sparked an 11-2 run that he ended with a basket and a layup off a steal for a 41-35 lead.

“In order for you to be effective transition-wise you’ve got to be able to defend effectively,” Schieber said. “We put ourselves in bad positions defensively; our half-court offense wasn’t effective either. Even when we did execute we didn’t finish.”

Blue Springs pushed its lead to 48-38 early in the fourth quarter before the Titans rallied back into the game with a 12-1 run. Bishop hit six straight free throws before picking up his fifth foul, and 6-foot-8 center Elijah Childs, who battled severe leg cramps late in the game, struck for two inside shots that that put the Titans back on top 50-49.

After Blue Springs went back up 52-50, Goodrich answered with an emphatic slam with 1:38 left. Lawrence answered right back with a drive in the lane that put Blue Springs up for good with 1:26 to go.

Goodrich hit one of two free throws with 35.8 seconds left to make it 55-53, and the Titans forced a turnover on the Wildcats’ next possession. Goodrich missed a short jumper and Childs couldn’t make a putback on the offensive rebound with 15 seconds left, and the Wildcats added another point after Childs was called for a foul.

“I was looking for a back door,” said Goodrich, who led West with 20 points. “Same play we ran on them two possessions before. I just came up and missed it.”

And West, 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference, would lose a chance at picking up a league win against a team it had already beaten.

“I think I told the kids the only silver lining of it is, it isn’t the last one,” Schieber said. “We’ve got to come back ready to work, and we’ll see how mature we are.”