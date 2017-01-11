Tigers drop two against Springfield’s best

Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little waxed a little nostalgic as he discussed Kickapoo’s Jared Ridder. Watching the 6-foot-7 senior from the Springfield basketball powerhouse reminded him of a time and a player not long past.

“It kind of felt like watching what it was like when we had Drew Lock,” Little said. “He plays so much like Drew it’s kind of eerie.”

Lock played on two district title teams before leaving the Tigers two seasons ago to play quarterback for Missouri, and last year’s team played Kickapoo in the Class 5 final four. They held a rematch Saturday afternoon at the Tiger Fieldhouse, and Ridder shredded the Tigers for 26 points as Kickapoo rolled to a 67-43 victory.

Ridder, who has signed with Xavier, showed the Tigers why he’s a future Division-I player by hitting eight of 14 shots from the field, including four of seven three-pointers. He also dominated on the glass and thwarted several Lee’s Summit drives to the basket with his size and agility.

“(Ridder) is a great player,” Little said. “He affected the game on both sides. He not only played a great offensive game but he was really, really good offensively. He’s a good a player as we’ll play all year.”

Kickapoo, 9-2 and ranked No. 5 in Class 5, has another Division-I player in Cameron Davis, who is headed for Navy, and he complimented Ridder by scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second quarter as Kickapoo blew the game open.

Lee’s Summit, 3-8, was within 18-13 after the first quarter but fell down 10 quickly after Ridder hit a three and two free throws at the start of the period. That sparked a 14-3 Kickapoo run, with the last eight points coming from Davis.

With the Tigers down 24-16, Davis was fouled by Somaj Brewer, and Brewer received a technical foul for his reaction to the call. After sinking three of four free throws, Davis hit a jumper on the ensuing possession and popped a three on his next trip down the court for a 32-16 lead.

“It kind of stunned us,” Little said of Brewer’s technical. “We didn’t really recover from that.”

Lee’s Summit trailed 42-23 by halftime and never closed the gap as they struggled to get any offense going. Brewer made six three-pointers and led the Tigers with 23 points, but as a team they shot a chilly 28 percent (15 for 53) from the field.

“Second half we played tough but we weren’t able to mount a run because we just couldn’t buy a basket,” Little said. “It feels like everybody else shoots it well here and we don’t. But I thought we came out and fought hard so I was proud of that.”

The game was the second in as many days against Springfield power teams for the Tigers. Sixth-ranked Nixa visited the Fieldhouse Friday night and came away with a hard-fought 63-49 victory. Lee’s Summit was within 44-37 going into the fourth quarter when Nixa, 11-1, pulled away.

Brewer led the Tigers with 13 points.

“We competed for three quarters against Nixa,” Little said. “We had some opportunities there but we didn’t get it done.”