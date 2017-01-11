Summit Christian Academy swamps Sherwood

It’s hard to define exactly when a rivalry begins, but for Sherwood and Summit Christian Academy, Jan. 7 might be a milestone to remember.

On a cold Saturday night, more than 600 enthusiastic Marksmen and Eagles fans packed like sardines inside the SCA’s cozy gym to provide support for their schools. Sherwood came into the game undefeated; the Eagles were not far behind with only one loss.

But this matchup of two Crossroads Conference rivals – and two of the area’s better Class 3 boys teams – would go to the Eagles. Sherwood couldn’t match SCA’s firepower, and the Eagles rolled to an 84-48 victory on their home floor.

Even though SCA lit up the scoreboard, offensive rebounding was pivotal in the victory. On nearly every offensive possession, the Eagles were afforded two or three opportunities to score.

At one point during the third quarter Sherwood coach Preston Steinhoff shouted to his team, “Will somebody get a rebound? I don’t care who it is, just get the ball.”

Which was just what SCA coach Jake Kates was hoping would happen.

“We put some emphasis on defense and rebounding tonight and that’s what I think got us through the game,” said Kates. “I know Sam (Huckabee) really set the stage on that. He was a beast on the boards.”

Huckabee was also a beast on offense. He scored 20 points, second only to Preston Kliewer’s team-best 22 points and just ahead of General Williams’ 19. Those points came early and often, with SCA jumping out to a 23-17 lead in the first quarter that ballooned to 46-27 by halftime. The Eagles put the game away with a 30-14 third-quarter advantage.

Sherwood, 5-1, got 27 points from Nick Miles, a junior who has already exceeded 1,000 career points. But the Marksmen had little else, and Steinhoff feared a long holiday layoff may have been a factor. The game was Sherwood’s first since knocking off Osceola 62-52 at home Dec. 8.

“We are better than we showed tonight,” said Steinhoff. “That whole month of not playing left us rusty. I thought we had good energy at the beginning of the game but you could tell once they got comfortable we looked rusty.”

The Summit Christian girls had a pretty good night as well. The Eagles played a physical, aggressive man-to-man defense against a bigger Sherwood team, powering their way to a 48-25 win.

“Last year we were a zone team, but this year with (our) quickness we switched back to man,” said Eagles coach Megan Kliewer. “They love man-to-man because they love getting their steals.”

The scrappy Summit Christian defense held the Marksmen to only 13 first half points and contained Sherwood’s Katy Mouse to only 15 points.

“Katy Mouse has been a big nucleus for us and she was missing shots,” said Sherwood coach Terry Dunham. “Our two seniors were in foul trouble and they are our catalysts. That’s just part of being rusty.”

Abby Nelson scored 11 points and Kassi Ginther added 10 to lead Summit Christian.