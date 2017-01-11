Broncos score wild victory over Tigers

Alexis Griffin put up only three shots for Lee’s Summit North and missed them all before the frantic final seconds. She hadn’t attempted a free throw either, which made her a prime candidate to be fouled as Lee’s Summit tried to get the ball back down by one point.

Not a bad idea, except that Griffin felt no butterflies as she stepped to the line. She calmly sank both free throws with 20.4 seconds left and secured North’s 55-51 back-and-forth Suburban Gold Conference victory Monday night at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse.

North had the ball and a 52-51 lead when the Tigers tried to foul. They didn’t want Aiyana Johnson, who had made 12 of 14 free throws. Nor did they want her sister Aaliyah Johnson, who was a perfect five for five from the line in the fourth quarter.

When Griffin got the ball as the seconds ticked away, she was quickly fouled.

“A lot of times they look (to avoid) the Johnsons because they’re pretty decent free throw shooters, and I respect that,” Griffin said. “But they’ve got to respect me when I shoot a free throw. So that’s why I proved them wrong, that I could knock them down myself.”

Griffin knocked down both, and after the Tigers missed a three-pointer in the closing seconds and Aiyana Johnson made one more free throw, the Broncos’ prefect record survived a game that featured nine lead changes, three ties and a combined 39 fouls.

“We faced a lot of adversity in the ballgame for different reasons and we were able to pull it out,” North coach Tricia Lillygren said. “We don’t have to win games by 20. You only have to win by one and I don’t want our girls to feel like every game has to be that kind of ballgame.”

This wasn’t going to be that kind of ballgame, not with the foul trouble the Broncos faced or the spirited pressure defense the Tigers utilized. Lee’s Summit, 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference, doesn’t have the Broncos’ size, but the Tigers are quick and they used that quickness to hurry the Broncos in their half-court game.

Lee’s Summit led 13-12 after the first quarter with the help of two three-pointers from Randi Johnson, who came off the bench to score 16 points. The lead changed hands three times in the second quarter before the Broncos wound up on top 25-21 at the half.

“They are really tough in the half court, so we knew we had to use our quickness in the press to keep the Johnson sisters away from the basket as much as possible,” Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford said. “Our advantage is our speed.”

That speed sparked a 14-2 run by Lee’s Summit in the third quarter and turned a 25-21 halftime deficit into a 37-29 lead. Paige Elston started the run with a three-pointer and scored two more baskets in transition.

“It was just that track meet kind of ball game all the way around,” Lillygren said. “Both teams were playing extremely hard, the foul situation was crazy for both teams.”

North had to play long stretches without the Johnson sisters, who both had three fouls before halftime, or sophomore guard Anija Frazier, who picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. All three were on the floor at the start of the fourth quarter, when the Broncos went on a 7-0 run and regained the lead at 40-37.

Lee’s Summit scored the next five points to go back up 42-40, with all the points coming from a basket and an and-one off a steal by Claire Lock. North scored the next six points and took the lead for good at 46-42 after back-to-back baskets by Aaliyah Johnson with 3:18 left.

Lock, who scored 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, hit a three-pointer with 37 seconds left to pull the Tigers to make it a 52-51 game and set up the final seconds and eventually send Griffin to the line.

“The Johnson girls are automatic on the free-throw line, the whole team really is,” Crawford said. “Griffin was the only one who was touching it besides the sisters, and she was our only option. She did a great job knocking down clutch free throws.”

Free throws actually had been a struggle for the Broncos early in the season, but this time they were 22 for 27 for the game and eight for nine in the fourth quarter.

“I have complete trust in all of our kids at the line,” Lillygren said. “We’ve seen it before; we’ve just been in a little slump at the beginning of the year. I hope that continues and I think it will.”

Aaliyah Johnson, who had only seven points at the half, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 for North, now 11-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Aiyana Johnson scored 18 points, all but six from the line.

Elston joined Johnson and Lock in double figure with 11 points for Lee’s Summit.