Some on council point to ‘gaps’ in audit

Several Lee’s Summit council members said an audit of city purchasing that cost nearly $26,000 failed to answer all their questions.

However, the council decided not to ask auditors to continue refining its draft report.

“We expected a Cadillac and we got a Plymouth,” said Councilman David Mosby at the Jan. 5 council meeting where Christina Solomon, a partner with Rubin Brown LLP, submitted the report to the council.

The council could have expanded the audit report, but decided against doing so after Councilwoman Trish Carlyle objected to the additional cost.

She and Councilman Rob Binney noted that money spent so far had essentially only confirmed what the council already knew.

Binney said the audit shows updates to policy are needed.

The audit did not reveal any new information regarding the city’s purchases from a business owned by Councilwoman Diane Forte.

Two purchases, of $768 and $1,170, exceeded a statute that requires that transactions exceeding $500 from an elected official must go through a formal, advertised bidding process.

Other council members, however, saw gaps and unanswered questions. They contend the report was inadequate because of the small number of files actually pulled and examined.

Councilman Chris Moreno criticized the auditors for missing contracts the city had with former councilman Derek Holland in 2014, who had owned a business that helps employers contest unemployment claims.

Holland’s business held a city contract for many years before he became a councilman. He sold the business, Unemployment Insurance Services Inc., while he was in office.

Payments the city made to Holland’s business during that time appear to be within city policies, according to documents reviewed by the Lee’s Summit Journal.

The payments do fall in a gray area of whether “transactions” for the service care were based on a quarterly or annual total, which was not spelled out in the city’s policies. The audit did not mention Holland’s contracts.

Moreno asked a series of questions trying to pin down whether those expenditures might have violated the city charter or state law.

“That’s the question I have: Should these have been bid out?” Moreno said.

Christina Solomon, a partner with Rubin Brown LLC, said the firm could do additional research. It had searched using council members’ names and addresses, but not for businesses that didn’t contain their names, she said.

Moreno said he didn’t understand how the audit could have missed that, because they had looked at disclosure forms the city and Missouri Ethics Commission requires council members to file.

City Manager Steve Arbo said that he and other city officials were unaware of the state law at that time. He said he first learned of it when he attended a training conference with Moreno for newly elected officials.

“There was not a conscious decision to work around the state statute,” Arbo said.

Councilwoman Diane Seif asked why the audit only pulled 40 files to review, after analysis of 12,161 transactions of more than $1,000 — the threshold at which the city requires verbal quotes from three bidders. The total amount of those transactions during the audit period of July 1, 2013 and Sept. 29, 2016, was about $280 million.

Seif also asked when should the city should begin employing an internal auditor.

Soloman said hiring an internal auditor depends on a city’s size and budget but it would not be unreasonable for Lee’s Summit.

Solomon said the company made a statistical analysis of the transactions using standard accounting tests, then pulled a sample of files it judged would be verified for compliance to city procedures.

The auditors also interviewed department heads and did an anonymous online survey of employees.

“There’s a culture that employees are trying to do the right thing,” said Solomon.

She said the audit used statistical methods that can detect unusual patterns of dates or amounts that indicate fraud. She said of the 18 questions the council asked in regards to the audit, “nothing raised red flags to us.”

Councilman David Mosby said he doubted that pulling 40 transactions would be “statistically valid.”

The early estimate for the expense of the audit was $10,000, but the council added a list of 18 questions to the scope of work and the final contract had been for an hourly rate, with no set maximums.

Mosby, who had pushed to include those questions, said the audit in some cases wasn’t truly responsive to the questions, offering only shallow answers.

For example, one of the questions asked: How effectively does the City use the Internet, print, mail, TV, radio or other media and communication means to advertise procurement opportunities? The response listed various services the city uses.

The auditors added, “It is difficult to measure the effectivity of these methods of advertisement for each opportunity. Most municipalities utilize a combination of their home webpages, an e-bidding service and email to advertise potential opportunities.”

The audit did, however, recommend several steps, including more frequent training and updating the city purchasing policy.

Arbo asked for the council to make a motion to finalize the audit , so he would feel confident beginning to implement some of its recommendations.

Moreno wanted the auditors to do more work, specifically in considering the contracts with Holland, and moved for them to continue on gathering information, with Phyllis Edson seconding the audit.

Mosby said while he did not believe the draft was thorough enough, he didn’t want them to do any more work on the draft.

“I don’t need any more information,” Mosby said. “I’m ready to move on to the next step and see how we can proceed on this process.”

Moreno and Edson withdrew the motion.

Arbo said he’d take the information provided in the draft and bring back recommendations to the council.