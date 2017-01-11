Community invited to safety seminar on school shootings

During the current school year, all Lee’s Summit School District staff members continued participation in a hands-on training called Active Shooter/Intruder Response Training, and next week it’s the community’s turn to gain knowledge in this area.

Parents and guardians are invited to a presentation called “School Safety Seminar: Preventing and Responding to Possible Active School Shooters in LSR-7,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee’s Summit West High School.

The training program, created by Strategos International and implemented in Lee’s Summit last school year, has been used by many school districts and other organizations here and nationwide. Active Shooter/Intruder Response Training meets and exceeds requirements in Missouri law for this type of training.

The Lee’s Summit district is using a train-the-trainers approach, and staff members will participate in training sessions conducted by district employees, school resource officers and DARE officers who have completed a 40-hour program providing them with the materials and skills to conduct training at schools. Each staff member will complete a refresher course this academic year.

Each training includes a presentation as well as practical hands-on experiences. Staff members will learn principles that can be applied in any scenario, whether at a school or elsewhere in the community. In addition, the course will address prevention, reporting and protection of students and staff during the critical moments before law enforcement arrives. Also included is what to expect from officers once they arrive.

Tuesday night’s meeting is the community component of this year’s effort.

The training is part of a larger district safety initiative which includes emergency response training and drills, school resource and DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers, an Emergency Operations Plan, positive working relationships with area law enforcement and fire departments and a Campus Crime Stoppers Tips Line, 816-986-1450.