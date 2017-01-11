Musicians to take stage at Kauffman

January 11, 2017 

Music students from Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools are preparing for a March 12 performance at Kansas City’s Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Through a collaborative effort with the Kauffman Center, all students in band, choir and orchestra will perform, giving the young musicians an experience to remember all their lives.

The Kauffman Center is providing the facility at cost and returning all ticket proceeds to the schools’ Music Parents organizations.

The Lee’s Summit West groups will perform at 2:30 p.m., and Lee’s Summit North performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for each concert will cost $10 to $20, and they go on sale Thursday. The schools’ Music Parents organizations anticipates selling out the 1,600 seats for each concert. Tickets may be purchased only at the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at http://kauffmancenterkansas.ticketoffices.com/.

Music Parents are seeking private and corporate sponsorships of $2,500, $1,000 and $500 to meet the organization’s $14,000 fund-raising goal for the event.

For more information about the sponsorship opportunities and associated recognition and marketing opportunities, contact Phyllis Edson at phyllisedson@comcast.net or Juneitta Brumley at jfbrumley1@gmail.com.

