Time to nominate outstanding teachers

Members of the community are invited to nominate Lee’s Summit district educators for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Teaching/R-7 Teacher of the Year Award. Nomination forms are going home with R-7 students this month, and Jan. 26 is the deadline to submit nominations.

Twelve Lee’s Summit educators will receive the Excellence In Teaching Award. Eligible winners will also become finalists for the district’s annual Teacher of the Year Award. That person then competes in the Missouri State Teacher of the Year program.

Any teacher, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and any guidance counselor or library/media specialist is eligible for the program. But because the Missouri Teacher of the Year competition is restricted to classroom teachers, guidance counselors and librarians are eligible only for the Excellence In Teaching Award. They will not be considered for Teacher of the Year.

Former Excellence In Teaching Award winners who are nominated again may submit an application to be considered for the Teacher of Distinction Award. Up to three Teachers of Distinction may be selected, and those recipients will also interview for Teacher of the Year.

All recognized teachers will be selected by a committee of R-7 staff and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and the community. The 12 Excellence In Teaching winners and three Teacher of Distinction recipients will be announced in late March and honored on April 12. The Teacher of the Year will be announced at the April 12 reception.

Anyone else wanting a form may visit the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District website at http://www.lsr7.org/ and select the Excellence In Teaching and Teacher of the Year option. Forms also may be obtained by calling 816-986-1017.