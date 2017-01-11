Tourism/hospitality program coming next fall at Summit Tech

The Lee’s Summit School District will offer a new program next fall for students interested in the growing field of hospitality and tourism management.

The two-course program will help high-school juniors and seniors to train for jobs in the lodging/food and beverage/guest services sector. Specific jobs can be found in tourism promotion, event planning, hospitality accounting, human resources, maintenance and engineering, property management and safety and security.

Both courses, to be offered in the new Summit Technology Academy/Missouri Innovation Campus building, will incorporate work-based learning through class work, case studies and internship opportunities.

Students who pass the final exam for each year and meet the requirement for workplace hours are eligible for a professional certification, the Certified Hospitality and Tourism Management Professional from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute. Students may also be eligible for six hours of college credit through Missouri State University.

To learn more about this and other Summit Tech programs, students and families may attend open houses from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday or Feb. 1 at the school’s current location, 777 N.W. Blue Parkway. Specific directions are at sta.lsr7.org.