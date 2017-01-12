Classrooms, main entrance have been relocated

School entrance moved

Because of construction at Raymore-Peculiar High School, the school offices, some classrooms and the main entrance have been relocated.

The former front office at the south high school building was closed over the winter break so that demolition could begin in that area.

The public entrance remains on the west side of the building, but the main entrance has been relocated to the set of double doors just south of the front courtyard and flagpole area.

Parents should use the new entrance throughout the school day. The attendance office and administrative offices are just inside that entrance.

Career program explained

Representatives from Cass Career Center, Southland CAPS and Summit Technology Academy will visit Raymore-Peculiar High School soon to talk with interested sophomores and juniors about offsite learning opportunities for the school year that starts next fall.

The presentations are being held as the counseling department begins the enrollment process for 2017-18. They will take place in the south high school auditorium. The listed websites contain information about each program.

• Summit Technology Academy: 2 p.m. Wednesday [ Jan. 18 ](sta.lsr7.org).

• Cass Career Center: 2 p.m. Jan. 25 (http://harrisonvilleschools.schoolwires.net/Page/19).

• Southland CAPS: 1 p.m. Jan. 26 (southlandcaps.yourcapsnetwork.org).

Students need to sign up in the counseling office.